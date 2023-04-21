Breaking News
Mumbai: FIR against 308 for wrong-side driving in just two weeks
Builders owe Mumbai homeowners Rs 336 cr!
Warm as toast Mumbai will get cooler: IMD
Mumbai: Western Express Highway killer spot fixed!
Mumbai: Nullah cleaning is as per schedule, claims BMC
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Exclusive Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan s Bhumika Chawla recalls her penthouse on Carter Road dreams as a newcomer

Exclusive! 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' s Bhumika Chawla recalls her 'penthouse on Carter Road' dreams as a newcomer

Updated on: 21 April,2023 12:41 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Top

The actress also took a walk down memory lane with mid-day.com

Exclusive! 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' s Bhumika Chawla recalls her 'penthouse on Carter Road' dreams as a newcomer

Bhumika Chawla/Instagram

Listen to this article
Exclusive! 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' s Bhumika Chawla recalls her 'penthouse on Carter Road' dreams as a newcomer
x
00:00

Bhumika Chawla who re-unites with 'Tere Naam' co-star Salman Khan for today's Eid release 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' opened up about what got her on board for the film, her big dreams as a newcomer in Mumbai and more.


How did you join the cast of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan?'



I got a call from Salman's office when I was holidaying in the US and they told me they were making a family drama. I said I would hear the story after I return to the country and they requested 'please do this for us' because we were getting together after so long. By the time I came back from the trip even I was looking forward to it because it had been so long since I worked with Salman. I heard the script from Farhad (Samji) sir and he briefed me about my role, I realised it had been a long time since I had done a big family entertainer. I did 'Operation Romeo' last year and it had barely four characters with a very different script. I've been busy with Tamil and Telugu films, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016) was my last Hindi release, which was again a real story. As an actor it excited me to be on homeground since I've worked with Salman, Venkatesh and Jagapathi Babu sir. That's how I finally said yes to the film.


Do people still talk to you about 'Tere Naam?'

I feel blessed when they do because when I came to Mumbai I would sit at Carter Road with my cousin and go for screentests from there. We didn't have much money back then and lived a simple life, coming from an Army background. I would tell my cousin 'That penthouse is mine' and she would ask why I don't live there! I used to tell her I had given it to my staff and we would laugh. I still believed one day I would make it big in the city and people would turn around and say 'there she goes.' That time no where in the horizon could I see it happening but it was just a gut feeling coupled with my hard work. Ultimately it happened and I only have gratitude. Films like 'Tere Naam' or Gandhi, My Father and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story were offered to me. Even today people call me Nirjara and ask 'Radhe kidhar hai?'

Also Read: THIS is the co-star that helped Raveena Tandon perfect her comic timing

Are you sad about J-Hope`s military enlistment?
Bhumika Chawla Salman Khan Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan bollywood bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK