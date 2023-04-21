Exclusive! 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' s Bhumika Chawla recalls her 'penthouse on Carter Road' dreams as a newcomer

The actress also took a walk down memory lane with mid-day.com

Bhumika Chawla who re-unites with 'Tere Naam' co-star Salman Khan for today's Eid release 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' opened up about what got her on board for the film, her big dreams as a newcomer in Mumbai and more.

How did you join the cast of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan?'

I got a call from Salman's office when I was holidaying in the US and they told me they were making a family drama. I said I would hear the story after I return to the country and they requested 'please do this for us' because we were getting together after so long. By the time I came back from the trip even I was looking forward to it because it had been so long since I worked with Salman. I heard the script from Farhad (Samji) sir and he briefed me about my role, I realised it had been a long time since I had done a big family entertainer. I did 'Operation Romeo' last year and it had barely four characters with a very different script. I've been busy with Tamil and Telugu films, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016) was my last Hindi release, which was again a real story. As an actor it excited me to be on homeground since I've worked with Salman, Venkatesh and Jagapathi Babu sir. That's how I finally said yes to the film.

Do people still talk to you about 'Tere Naam?'

I feel blessed when they do because when I came to Mumbai I would sit at Carter Road with my cousin and go for screentests from there. We didn't have much money back then and lived a simple life, coming from an Army background. I would tell my cousin 'That penthouse is mine' and she would ask why I don't live there! I used to tell her I had given it to my staff and we would laugh. I still believed one day I would make it big in the city and people would turn around and say 'there she goes.' That time no where in the horizon could I see it happening but it was just a gut feeling coupled with my hard work. Ultimately it happened and I only have gratitude. Films like 'Tere Naam' or Gandhi, My Father and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story were offered to me. Even today people call me Nirjara and ask 'Radhe kidhar hai?'

