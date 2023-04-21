THIS is the co-star that helped Raveena Tandon perfect her comic timing

Raveena Tandon who was recently awarded the Padma Shri, got into conversation with mid-day.com

Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Actress Raveena Tandon who was recently awarded the Padma Shri, got into conversation with mid-day.com. Find out all about her journey from 'Andaz Apna Apna' to 'KGF,' her transition from glamorous to performance oriented roles, what interests her kids Ranbir and Rasha and much more.

The actress who featured in a spate of comedy films with Govinda, gives him credit for helping her perfect her comic timing. She said, "Andaz Apna Apna,'' Dulhe Raja,' 'Anari No 1,' 'Aunty No 1' and the spate of comedy films that I did, is something that has been Chi Chi's (Govinda) forte. Even today when I'm on a panel discussion and ask people who all have seen 'Andaz Apna Apna,' while talking about a scene or incident from there, the entire audience raises their hand and says it's their stressbuster film. It always felt so good! When Chi Chi and I became a hit pair, I learnt comic timing from him and perfected it. During 'Andaz Apna Apna' I was still learning, I had never been to acting classes and took up a film and was doing it."

Meanwhile, Raveena also had her share of serious roles be it 'Shool' 'Daman' or 'Maatr.' Sharing an incident from 'Shool' Raveena said that Ram Gopal Varma the producer wasn't convinced she could pull off the role. She recalled, "I started off with 'Shool' and it was the doorway for people to take me seriously. Ram Gopal Varma was the producer and he was not at all convinced that I could do it. He kept telling people including me that when he closes his eyes he sees me doing 'Akhiyon Se Goli Maare.' However, E Niwas the director was absolutely convinced that I could pull it off."

