Raveena Tandon: Satish Kaushik was always full of fun and laughter

Kaushik passed away after suffering a heart attack. He was 66.

Raju Kher, Raveena and Satish Kaushik

Veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik has passed away after suffering a heart attack. He was 66-years-old. Close friend and actor Anupam Kher shared the news on Twitter. Sharing the tragic news in the wee hours on Thursday, Anupam tweeted, “I know that death is the ultimate truth of this world! But I had not thought even in my wildest dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend someday. Such a sudden full stop to a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH!”

Actress Raveena Tandon who worked with Kaushik in films like Rajaji that also featured Govinda as the lead, paid tribute to the late actor in a conversation with mid-day.com. Raveena said, "The news is really sad and shocking. Gone tooo soon, he was a warm, loving and generous human being. He was always full of fun and laughter . Sadly God chooses the good ones to go soon."

Just too shocking to lose you so soon dear Satishay.. @satishkaushik2 . We still had a lot more to celebrate together …💔 your fun, your laughter, your warmth will be missed Satishay. We will miss you . pic.twitter.com/OZPzyHyl4u — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) March 9, 2023