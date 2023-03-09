Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC hopes to collect Rs 1,500 crore property tax in 23 days
Students who fled Ukraine start from scratch... in Russia
Mumbai: Bodies of couple found in Ghatkopar flat bathroom
Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut gets more time to explain himself
Mumbai Crime: Nalasopara man sets live-in partner on fire
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Raveena Tandon Satish Kaushik was always full of fun and laughter

Raveena Tandon: Satish Kaushik was always full of fun and laughter

Updated on: 09 March,2023 10:11 AM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Top

Kaushik passed away after suffering a heart attack. He was 66.

Raveena Tandon: Satish Kaushik was always full of fun and laughter

Raju Kher, Raveena and Satish Kaushik


Veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik has passed away after suffering a heart attack. He was 66-years-old. Close friend and actor Anupam Kher shared the news on Twitter. Sharing the tragic news in the wee hours on Thursday, Anupam tweeted, “I know that death is the ultimate truth of this world! But I had not thought even in my wildest dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend someday. Such a sudden full stop to a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH!”


Actress Raveena Tandon who worked with Kaushik in films like Rajaji that also featured Govinda as the lead, paid tribute to the late actor in a conversation with mid-day.com. Raveena said, "The news is really sad and shocking. Gone tooo soon, he was a warm, loving and generous human being. He was always full of fun and laughter . Sadly God chooses the good ones to go soon."




Which of these hits is on your playlist this Women`s Day?
raveena tandon satish kaushik govinda bollywood Bollywood News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK