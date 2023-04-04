Confirmed! Ayan Mukerji is all set to direct Hrithik Roshans 'War 2'

‘Brahmastra’ director Ayan Mukerji has been roped in by YRF's head honcho Aditya Chopra to direct the second installment of the blockbuster film 'War, starring Hrithik Roshan

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has been roped in by Yash Raj Films's head honcho Aditya Chopra to direct the second installment of the blockbuster film 'War' starring Hrithik Roshan.



A source on condition of anonymity said, ‘Aditya Chopra is choosing the captain of the ship for each YRF Spy Universe film strategically. Ayan has delivered big hits that appeal to all audience segments and have the pulse of Indian audiences. He has shown that he knows how to mount a film on a huge scale, which is essential for someone to direct War 2.'



‘Plus, he is a young filmmaker who can bring a different kind of newness to the Spy Universe. Ayan will have his unique take on how to make an epic action spectacle with War 2. Aditya Chopra trusts him to take the franchise forward. Ayan's directing ‘War 2’ is probably the most exciting announcement of recent times. All eyes are on him to make the franchise and the YRF Spy Universe bigger.’



Speculations that Ayan is directing 'War 2' started when the director uploaded a note this morning and hinted at directing a very special movie!'

Ayan Mukerji has directed movies like Wake Up Sid (2009), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013), and Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva (2022).

Talking about his last release, ‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva’ was one of the most anticipated films of 2022. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarajuna Akkineni, and Dimple Kapadia. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have also appeared in the film.

The film was praised by critics as well as audiences.

Back to the film ‘War 2'. The film will be directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film will be the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster ‘War’.

'War' was released in 2019. It was directed by 'Pathaan' maker Siddharth Anand. The film also starred Tiger Shroff and Vani Kapoor.