'Brahmastra': Ayan Mukerji announces timeline for Part 2 and 3 of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt-starrer

Apart from Brahmastra timeline, Ayan also shared another interesting piece of news with fans

Brahmastra still

After delivering an enthralling cinematic experience with Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva, Ayan Mukerji took to his social media to reveal an exciting update. The magnum opus continues with Brahmāstra Part Two: Dev and Brahmāstra Part: Three are set to hit the big screen in December 2026 and 2027 respectively!

"The Time has come for some updates on the Brahmāstra Trilogy. the Astraverse, and my Life," wrote Ayan in a note shared on social media on Tuesday.

"After absorbing all the love and the feedback on Part One... I have been focused on creating the Vision for Part Two and Part Three- which I now know will be bigger and more ambitious than Part One! I have learnt that we need a little more time to perfect the script of Brahmastra Two and Threel And..I have decided that we are going to make the two films. Together! Allowing them to also release closer together," he added.

But that's not all! The visionary director also revealed that he will be helming another exciting project, leaving fans eagerly awaiting more details.

"I have a timeline in place to achieve this, which I am sharing with you all today! I also have another piece of news to share.....The Universe has presented me with a very special opportunity recently a very special movie to step into and direct! What the movie is More on that when the time is right. An opportunity that challenges me and terribly excites me. where I will learn, be inspired and where I will grow! one," the note further read.

"So, I have decided to take it up!! Opening myself up to all the positive energies in this universe so 1 can do my best and contribute to that one thing that matters most to me Indian Cinema," he concluded.

'Brahmastra' part one starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. The second part will focus on the character of Dev and Maya. Deepika Padukone essays the role of Maya in the film.

Produced by Star Studios Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Ayan Mukerji, the first part of BrahmÄstra shattered box office records and captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. With the promise of even more breathtaking action, drama, and adventure, it's safe to say that the upcoming installments are worth the wait!

