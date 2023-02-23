'Best feeling in the world...' Ranbir Kapoor on daughter Raha's birth

The video of the event was shared by one of Ranbir's fan pages

There's no greater feeling than embracing parenthood and Ranbir Kapoor is no exception. In a promotional event for his upcoming film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', Ranbir poured his heart out about his daughter Raha. He was at a loss of words while explaining the emotion.

The video of the event was shared by one of Ranbir's fan pages. The 'Barfi' actor said, "Mujhe laga adhi life to ho gayi hai, toh abhi aur kya hoga, shadi bhi ho gayi hai, I love my wife and all of that. But I think the moment my child was born, Raha was born, it opened a different emotion... a different 'chakra' in your body."

The actor continued, "You know, I have never felt like this ever in my life. And it is pure joy, you know I just want to be at home, I just want to be with her... mujhe kaam nahi karna, kuch nahi karna. But aisa kar nahi sakta...But my feeling is just... I can't explain it! It's the best feeling in the world!"

Alia and Ranbir became parents to Raha on November 6, 2022. Announcing the baby's arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir.

On Valentine's day, Ranbir announced in a public forum, "Happy Valentine's Day to all of you guys. Sabse pehle, I would like to wish my two loves a Happy Valentine's Day - my wife Alia and my beautiful daughter Raha. I love you girls and I miss you." On the acting front, Ranbir will be sharing the screen space with Shraddha Kapoor for the first time in Luv Ranjan's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'.

