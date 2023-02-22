Breaking News
Mumbai Police asks Alia Bhatt to lodge formal complaint over 'invasion of privacy' by paparazzi

Updated on: 22 February,2023 03:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Recently, Alia accused a paparazzo of invading her privacy by clicking some pictures of her in her house, without her consent

Alia Bhatt. Pic/Instagram


After Alia Bhatt publically called out paparazzi for "invading her privacy" and clicking pictures of her in her house, Mumbai Police contacted the actress, asking her if she was willing to lodge a formal complaint.


A senior Mumbai Police officer has revealed that Khar Police have contacted the actress and asked if she wanted to file a written complaint against the photographer. The police have also assured her of proper investigation about the matter henceforth.



The senior police official also informed that Alia's PR team is in touch with the media organisation whose employees were allegedly standing on the roof of another building to take her pictures.


Recently, Alia accused the paparazzi of invading her privacy by clicking some pictures of her in her house, without her consent.

She posted a collage of pictures of herself, taken inside the house without her consent. She wrote in the long note, "Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my living room when I felt something watching me.... I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighbouring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed?"

In her post, she also tagged Mumbai Police, after which the latter swung into action.

Tagging the Mumbai police, she added, "This is a gross invasion of someone's privacy and it's safe to say all lines were crossed today! @mumbaipolice."

Many actors came out in support of Alia. Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Karan Johar took to Instagram to slam the paparazzi.

In support of Alia, Anushka Sharma wrote on her Instagram story, "This is not the first time they are doing this. About two years ago we called them out for the same reason! You'd think it would have made them more respectful of people's space and privacy. Absolutely shameful! They were also the only guys posting photos of our daughter despite repeated requests!"

Karan Johar was also furious at the incident. Venting his fury in an Instagram post, he wrote, "There is no justification for this absolutely disgusting invasion of privacy!!!! Everyone from the entertainment industry is always for the media and the paparazzi and is accommodating... but there HAS to be a LIMIT... This is about anyone's right to feel safe in their own homes! This is not about actors or celebrities it's a basic human right!!!"

Alia hasn't lodged any complaint with the police yet. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

