Diana Penty joins Amitabh Bachchan's courtroom drama 'Section 84'

Updated on: 03 April,2023 12:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

‘Section 84’ is presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Jio Studios and produced by Reliance Entertainment and Film Hangar. The film is written and will be directed by Ribhu Dasgupta

Diana Penty joins Amitabh Bachchan's courtroom drama 'Section 84'

Diana Penty


Reliance Entertainment, Film Hangar, and Filmmaker Ribhu Dasgupta’s next film, a courtroom drama thriller, 'Section 84', in association with Jio Studios, stars the legendary thespian Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. Joining the cast now is the very talented, Diana Penty.


Diana expressed her excitement about working with Mr. Bachchan and collaborating with Ribhu Dasgupta. "Section 84 is very special to me. Not only because it is a riveting story, but also because it is a privilege to work with the legendary, Mr. Bachchan. A dream finally realised, to be honest. Ribhu Dasgupta has a very clear vision of what he wants and I am so happy to be collaborating with him on this film. I know this is going to be an experience I will remember, with much to learn from the very best!"



‘Section 84’ is presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Jio Studios and produced by Reliance Entertainment and Film Hangar. The film is written and will be directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.


Diana Penty was last seen in the film 'Selfiee' which was released in February this year. The film also starred Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The film which was the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving License' failed to perform at the box office. 

Amitabh Bachchan, on the other hand, has multiple projects in the pipeline. Recently, the senior actor was injured on the sets of 'Project K', his upcoming pan India  project. He was reportedly performing stunts when he injured himself. But the actor has revealed that he is recovering and has planned his work commitments accordingly. Apart from Project K, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhas, Bachchan will also star in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film 'The Intern'. The film will see Deepika Padukone in the role originally played by Anne Hathway. 

 

 

