Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC hopes to collect Rs 1,500 crore property tax in 23 days
Students who fled Ukraine start from scratch... in Russia
Mumbai: Bodies of couple found in Ghatkopar flat bathroom
Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut gets more time to explain himself
Mumbai Crime: Nalasopara man sets live-in partner on fire
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Amitabh Bachchan unable to participate in Holi festivities

Amitabh Bachchan unable to participate in Holi festivities

Updated on: 09 March,2023 09:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Earlier this week, the cinema icon, 80, said he broke his rib cartilage and sustained a muscle tear in his right ribcage while filming an action sequence on his upcoming film, Project K in Hyderabad

Amitabh Bachchan unable to participate in Holi festivities

Amitabh Bachchan


Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is recovering at home following an on-set injury, on Wednesday said he is unable to take part in Holi festivities due to restricted physical activity. Earlier this week, the cinema icon, 80, said he broke his rib cartilage and sustained a muscle tear in his right ribcage while filming an action sequence on his upcoming film, Project K in Hyderabad.


Also Read: 'All work has stopped': Amitabh Bachchan shares health update after injury on 'Project K' set



On the occasion of Holi, Bachchan took to his blog to express his disappointment about not being able to celebrate the festival of colours with gusto. “Languishing in the environs of the home and the prevention from all kinds of physical activity. The inability to partake in the festivities of the day and the gaiety of Holi that was celebrated with such vigour and in such fine fettle, has gone amiss  for years now,” he wrote.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

holi amitabh bachchan hyderabad bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK