Amitabh Bachchan unable to participate in Holi festivities

Earlier this week, the cinema icon, 80, said he broke his rib cartilage and sustained a muscle tear in his right ribcage while filming an action sequence on his upcoming film, Project K in Hyderabad

Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is recovering at home following an on-set injury, on Wednesday said he is unable to take part in Holi festivities due to restricted physical activity. Earlier this week, the cinema icon, 80, said he broke his rib cartilage and sustained a muscle tear in his right ribcage while filming an action sequence on his upcoming film, Project K in Hyderabad.

On the occasion of Holi, Bachchan took to his blog to express his disappointment about not being able to celebrate the festival of colours with gusto. “Languishing in the environs of the home and the prevention from all kinds of physical activity. The inability to partake in the festivities of the day and the gaiety of Holi that was celebrated with such vigour and in such fine fettle, has gone amiss for years now,” he wrote.

