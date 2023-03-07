'All work has stopped': Amitabh Bachchan shares health update after injury on 'Project K' set

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who suffered an injury to his ribs during the shoot of 'Project K', has shared that he has put all his work commitments on a temporary halt in light of the recovery

Amitabh Bachchan, the Shahenshah of Bollywood, who suffered a rib injury while shooting 'Project K,' stated that he has kept his work commitments on hold for the time being as he recovers.



The senior actor took to his Twitter and blog on Tuesday to share an update on his health.



The actor expressed gratitude to his fans, who showered him with support and love after they came to know about his injury.



He also said that 'Holika' was lit at Jalsa on March 6.



An excerpt from his latest blog read, "First, to all that send their concern on my injury, may I express my gratitude and love for your prayers (sic)."



"I progress gradually, it shall take time and what has been prescribed by the doctors is being followed diligently. Rest and strapped chest, all work has stopped and will only begin once the condition improves and the medical gives an assurance (sic)."



The actor also informed people about Holika celebrations that were performed on Monday night at his Mumbai residence, Jalsa.

He wrote, "The 'holika' was lit last night at Jalsa, there being a date confusion on the day for HOLI... it is now done. HOLI being celebrated today... and tomorrow... so in this confusion much of what could have been done was not done... I rest and repair. But my wishes for the celebration of this joyous festival is with you... May the colours of HOLI bring the multifaceted colours of life in your life... More later... But for now my gratitude as ever... (sic)."

Soon after, Abhishek Bachchan posted a video on Instagram from Holika dahan at Jalsa.

Sharing the same, he captioned, "Happy Holi. My favourite festival. May the Holika burn away all the evils in your lives. #HoliHai (sic)."

Talking about 'Project K', the film is directed by National Award-winning director Nag Ashwin and also stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. While Deepika and Amitabh Bachchan have collaborated previously, this is Prabhas's first film with Deepika and Big B.

'Project K', which has been simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi, marks Deepika's Telugu film debut and also her first movie with Prabhas. The makers dropped the first look at Deepika earlier this year on her birthday. The film will hit theatres on January 12, 2024.

