Amitabh Bachchan confirms injury on the sets of 'Project K' in Hyderabad

Amitabh Bachchan has been advised to rest at home for weeks after his rib cartilage popped broke and suffered muscle tear to the right rib cage

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan through his blog has revealed that he was injured during the shoot of his upcoming film 'Project K' in Hyderabad. The senior actor was shooting for an action sequence.

"In Hyderabad at the shoot for Project K, during an action shot, I have got injured .. rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage .. canceled shoot .. did Doctor consult and scan by CT at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home .. strapping has been done and rest been advocated .. yes painful .. on movement and breathing .. will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur .. some medication is on also for pain ..," he wrote on his blog on Sunday.

"So all work that was to be done has been suspended and canceled dropped postponed for the moment until healing occurs ..I rest at Jalsa and am mobile a bit for all the essential activities .. but yes in rest and generally lying around ..," he added.

"It shall be difficult or let me say .. I shall be unable to meet, the well wishers at Jalsa Gate this evening .. so do not come .. and do inform as much as you can to those that intend coming," he added.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan to headline Ribhu Dasgupta's courtroom thriller drama 'Section 84'

Talking about 'Project K', the film is directed by Nag Ashwin and also stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. While Deepika and Amitabh Bachchan have collaborated previously, this marks Prabhas's first film with Deepika and Bachchan.

'Project K', which has been simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi languages, marks Deepika's Telugu film debut and also her first movie with Prabhas. The film directed by Nag Ashwin also stars Amitabh Bachchan. The action film is expected to hit the theatres in 2023. The makers had dropped the first look of Deepika earlier this year on her birthday. The film will hit the theatres on January 12, 2024.