Deepika Padukone gets selected as a presenter at Oscars 2023, here's how her husband Ranveer Singh reacted!

On Thursday, the 'Pathaan' star took to Instagram and announced the good news to her millions of fans and followers

After becoming the first Indian to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is all set to make India proud again, here's how!

Mega icon and one of the most influential actors in the Hindi film industry, Deepika Padukone has been announced as one of the presenters at the prestigious and upcoming, Academy Awards 2023.

On Thursday, the 'Pathaan' star took to Instagram and announced the good news to her millions of fans and followers. "#oscars, #oscars95", she captioned the post with only two hashtags.

Deepika being a part of the first slate of presenters, the diva will join the likes of Hollywood stars like Emily Blunt, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Janelle Monáe, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Connelly, Riz Ahmed, Melissa McCarthy among a few others who are going to get honoured as a presenter. The 95th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 12.

Wishes started pouring in minutes after Deepika shared the news on her official Instagram handle and right from her family, industry friends and fans, everyone flocked to her comment section to congratulate the diva.

Celebrating DP's achievement, her proud actor-husband Ranveer Singh dropped angel face and clapping hands emojis in her comment section.

"Boom", wrote Deepika's younger sister Anisha Padukone along with a blast emoji.

While director Zoya Akhtar reacted with a smiling face emoji, actor Sayani Gupta wrote "Woohoooooo" with several raising hands emojis.

The superstar who took the silver screen by storm with her swashbuckling performance in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer blockbuster spy thriller, 'Pathaan', Deepika will be the second Indian to present an Oscar at the world's most coveted award ceremony. For the unversed, Bollywood's desi girl and now a global star, Priyanka Chopra was the first Indian to present the award for Best Film Editing at the Oscars 2016.

On the work front, the reigning queen of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in 'Fighter' where she will be sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan for the first time. She will also be seen in the much-awaited sci-fi thriller, 'Project K' alongside South superstar, Prabhas.