Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone starrer 'Pathaan' grosses Rs.1000 cr worldwide

Updated on: 21 February,2023 04:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's latest action entertainer 'Pathaan' has zoomed past the fabled Rs 1,000 crore gross worldwide becoming the first Hindi film to breach this milestone in phase one of its release

Pic Courtesy: PR


Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's latest action entertainer 'Pathaan' has zoomed past the fabled Rs 1,000 crore gross worldwide becoming the first Hindi film to breach this milestone in phase one of its release. 'Pathaan', on its fourth Monday, saw a solid jump again at the box office. It collected Rs 1.25 crore net in India (Hindi - Rs 1.20 crore, All Dubbed versions - Rs 0.05 crore).


'Pathaan' has now recorded $45.94 million in the overseas territories alone, while net collection in India stands at Rs 516.92 crore (Hindi - Rs 498.95 crore, Dubbed - Rs 17.97 crore)! The total worldwide gross is an incredible Rs 1000 crore (India gross - Rs 623 crore, overseas - Rs377 crore). The film, directed by Siddharth Anand also stars Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia. 


Speaking of Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar actor recently revealed as to why his next is called 'Jawan' and it was truly hilarious. After his action entertainer 'Pathaan' turned out to be a blockbuster, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next 'Jawan'. He gave a hilarious reason behind the title of his upcoming movie, directed by Atlee. On Monday, SRK treated his fans with a question and answer session. A user said that an FIR should be filed against the star for saying that he is 57-years-old. The fan also shared a picture of the actor flaunting his well-chiseled body.

To which, SRK replied: "Please mat karo yaar. Theek hai main hi maan jaata hoon I am 30 years old. There I have now told you the truth..and that's why, even my next film is called Jawan." A fan asked him about his book, he replied: "Not yet but after I finish final shoot of Jawan and Dunki I will get back to it." A netizen wanted the key to a happy married life from the superstar. "Gauri has the most simple heart and mind. She has just kept us all believing in the goodness of family and love," said Shah Rukh.

 

