'Pathaan' Weekdays: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer tickets to be available for Rs 110

Pathaan still

After experimenting with 'Pathaan' Day on Friday, February 17, the makers have announced 'Pathaan' Weekdays. On Friday, the makers saw an increased footfall for 'Pathaan' shows after they dropped the price to Rs 110. Now, the Shah Rukh Khan-starerr will be available for Rs. 100 from Monday to Thursday.

'Pathaan' has been running in theatres successfully for over 20 days. The film directed by Siddharth Anand also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film which was released on January 25 has broken multiple records at the box office. After a clear run at the box office for 3 weeks, the film is now facing competition from Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Shehzada' and Marvel movie 'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania'.

After the success of 'Pathaan' Day at Rs. 110, the makers have announced 'Pathaan' Weekdays. With this move, the tickets for the film will be available at Rs. 110 across all theatres in the country. Over the weekend, the tickets were sold at Rs. 200.

Meanwhile, 'Shehzada' has had a rocky start at the box office. After collecting Rs. 6 crore on opening day, the film only managed to collect Rs. 6.65 crore on day 2.

On the other hand, 'Pathaan' is in its fourth week and is inching closer to Rs. 500 crore at the box office in India. On its fourth Friday and Saturday, the film collected Rs. 2.2 crore and Rs. 3.25 crore respectively.

'Pathaan' has managed to revive the box office after a string of flops at the box office owing to the pandemic. The film also marked the return of Shah Rukh Khan to the big screen after four years. This is also the superstar's first out and out action film in his 30 plus year career.

Next, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in the film 'Jawaan' scheduled for a June release. The film directed by Atlee also stars Nayanthara in the lead along with Vijay Sethupathi.

