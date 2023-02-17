Box Office: 'Ant Man 3' surpasses Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada' by 75 percent at national chains

Marvel movies have a huge market in India and 'Ant-Man' is among the most anticipated films of the year. According to advance bookings at national chains, Ant-Man is leading by a huge margin. 'Shehzada' will be facing tough competition from the success of 'Pathaan' and the excitement around 'Ant-Man 3'

Ant Man and Shehzada

After over 20-day clear run at the box office, Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' has some company at the box office. Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Shehzada' and Paul Rudd's 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' will be hitting the big screens in India today.

Marvel movies have a huge market in India and 'Ant-Man' is among the most anticipated films of the year. According to advance bookings at national chains, Ant-Man is leading by a huge margin. 'Shehzada' will be facing tough competition from the success of 'Pathaan' and the excitement around 'Ant-Man 3'.

On Friday morning, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to give an update on the tickets sold in national chain by Thursday 11 pm. 'Ant-Man' has surpassed 'Shehzada' by 75 per cent.

"ANT MAN 3’, ‘SHEHZADA’, ‘PATHAAN’ ADVANCE BOOKING STATUS…

NOTE: Tickets sold for *Friday* at NATIONAL CHAINS [#PVR, #INOX and #Cinepolis]… Update: Thursday, 11 pm…

Total…

#AntManAndTheWasp: 1,06,500

#Shehzada: 25,825

#Pathaan [Week 4; Friday]: 17,400," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Yash raj Films have dropped the price of 'Pathaan' to Rs. 110 today to bring ins a large audience. On the other hand, makers of 'Shehzada' have announced a Buy 1 Get 1 Free offer on the Kartik Aaryan starrer.

'Shehzada' is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' which starred actor Allu Arjun in the lead role. The Hindi remake is helmed by Varun's brother Rohit Dhawan. It also stars Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Sunny Hinduja and Manisha Koirala

Meanwhile, the third instalment of the superhero movie 'Ant-Man' will find the heroes exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that pushes them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.

