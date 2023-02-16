Video of Deepika Padukone flying in economy class goes viral

Ditching the luxury of business class, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone was seen flying in the economy section in a flight

Ditching the luxury of business class, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone was seen flying in the economy section in a flight. A fan posted her video on their social media account, where Deepika, who was followed by her body guard, is seen walking towards the front, as directed by one of the crew members. In the video, she is seen keeping a low profile and walked without talking to any of the co-passengers.

In the video posted by a fan club of Deepika on Twitter, she is seen wearing a fiery orange and blue jacket paired with a cap along with sunglasses. On the work front, Deepika was recently seen in 'Pathaan' starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.



The film 'Pathaan' has become the fifth highest grossing Indian film after beating Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' (2015) and Aamir Khan's 'Secret Superstar' (2017). Speaking of ‘Pathaan’, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer gets a boost on Valentine's Day; collects Rs 5.4 crore. On Valentine's day, the film got a further boost at the box office. Sharing details of the Tuesday collection, trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted, "#Pathaan gets a boost thanks to #ValentinesDay [third Tue; Day 21]… Hence, [third] Tue records higher numbers than Mon… [Week 3] Fri 5.75 cr, Sat 11 cr, Sun 12.60 cr, Mon 4.10 cr, Tue 5.40 cr. Total: â¹ 481.35 cr. #Hindi. #India biz." The film has collected over Rs. 900 crore worldwide.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's 1995 hit film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' was also re-released in theatres for Valentine's week. DDLJ is a film that established Khan as the romantic lead while 'Pathaan' presents the actor as an action hero. Last wee while reacting to both 'DDLJ' and 'Pathaan' playing in theatres at the same time, Shah Rukh Khan had tweeted, "Arre yaar itni mushkil se action hero bana….and you guys are bringing back Raj…uff!! This competition is killing me!!!! I am going to see #Pathaan …Raj toh ghar ka hai."