Amitabh Bachchan to headline Ribhu Dasgupta's courtroom thriller drama 'Section 84'

Updated on: 01 March,2023 03:05 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

This film will mark legendary thespian Amitabh Bachchan and Ribhu Dasgupta’s third collaboration

Amitabh Bachchan. Pic/AFP


Reliance Entertainment, Film Hangar, Saraswati entertainment pvt ltd., and filmmaker Ribhu Dasgupta’s next film, a courtroom drama thriller, 'Section 84,' in association with Jio Studios, will star the legendary Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)




This film will mark legendary thespian Amitabh Bachchan and Ribhu Dasgupta’s third collaboration together after the critical success of Yudh (Indian Television thriller miniseries released in 2014) and Te3n (released in 2016). 

Director Ribhu Dasgupta expresses, "I feel happy, blessed, and honoured to collaborate with Sir again. Looking forward to it."

Vivek B. Agrawal, Producer, Reliance Entertainment, says, “It’s an honour to have Mr. Bachchan on board in our next film and I'm thrilled to be starting this adventure with him and Ribhu in Section 84.“

Sameer Chopra, VP Marketing, Reliance Entertainment, says, “We are absolutely delighted to start work on Section 84. Mr. Bachchan’s unparalleled superstardom paired with Ribhu’s amazing story telling craft would make Section 84 an incredible watch for audiences worldwide.“

‘Section 84’ is presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Jio Studios and produced by Reliance Entertainment, Film Hangar, and Saraswati Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. The film is written and will be directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan took a trip down memory lane and posted a monochrome photo of himself. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Amitabh shared the black and white photo from his earlier days. In the picture, Bachchan is seen holding a teacup and saucer as he looked at the camera. He wore a white shirt, a dark suit, and pants with a tie. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Amitabh captioned the post, "… once upon a very long time ago … !! Tea ??"

