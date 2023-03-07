Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Deepika Padukone nails goth inspired look at Paris Fashion Week

Deepika Padukone nails goth-inspired look at Paris Fashion Week

Updated on: 07 March,2023 08:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Before marking her presence at Nicolas Ghesquiere's show in the French Capital, Louis Vuitton dropped a video of Deepika on Instagram

Deepika Padukone nails goth-inspired look at Paris Fashion Week

Picture Courtesy/Deepika Padukone's Instagram account


Not only Priyanka Chopra but Deepika Padukone, too, left everyone in awe with her look at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week (PFW).


Deepika wore Louis Vuitton's leather stud button coat at PFW. Sharing a glimpse of her goth-inspired look, she took to Instagram and dropped a picture.



In the image, Deepika is seen striking a stylish pose. She accentuated her dress by carrying a stylish black bag. She paired the coat with black long boots and laced stockings.


 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

She opted for wavy hair and her kohl-rimmed eyes definitely caught the attention.

Reacting to her picture, actress Ridhima Pandit commented, "mann"

Fans also heaped praises on Deepika over her look.

"The temperature has gotten high," a social media user commented.

"Awestruck," another one commented.

Before marking her presence at Nicolas Ghesquiere's show in the French Capital, Louis Vuitton dropped a video of Deepika on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Deepika has already started the shoot of 'Fighter'. In this movie, she will be seen opposite Hrithik Roshan for the first time. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Fighter' also stars Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles and is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone gets selected as a presenter at Oscars 2023, here's how her husband Ranveer Singh reacted!

She also has Project K with Prabhas and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Fans will also see her in The Intern remake with Big B. 

