An insult to Maharashtra that Governor gave speech in Hindi, says Jitendra Awhad
Check out Citadel's first look: Priyanka Chopra is badass

27 February,2023
mid-day online correspondent |

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share the first look

Check out Citadel's first look: Priyanka Chopra is badass

Priyanka Chopra. Pic/AFP


Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share the first look of her upcoming Prime Video series Citadel in which she plays a spy named Nadia Sinh. The series, which also stars Richard Madden, Lesley Manville and Stanley Tucci and will premiere its first two episodes on April 28.


In the pictures, Priyanka is seen in a red dress as she points a gun at someone. Later, she can be seen teaming up with Richard's character and pictures of the rest of the cast were also shared. She captioned the post, 'First look at @citadelonprime via @vanityfair'



The six-episode series comes from Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, the directors of Avengers: Infinity War and Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Italian and Indian installments for the show are also under development. In the Indian installment of Citadel, actors Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have been cast and it will be directed by Raj and DK.


 
 
 
 
 
Here's how fans reacted

 
 
 
 
 
