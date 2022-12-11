Find out how Priyanka Chopra, daughter Malti enjoyed their day out

In the selfie, Priyanka was seen dressed in black comfy black night suit while Malti flipped the pages of a magazine sitting in her lap. And her daughter stopped at an ad for Chanel. And posting the picture, the actor wrote "Oh boy!" by tagging his husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra. Pic/AFP

Actor Priyanka Chopra had a fun day out with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Taking to her Instagram story, Priyanka dropped a series of pictures with her daughter from spending time reading magazines to having delicious lunch at a restaurant. Look below to see how Priyanka and Malti spent their day.

In the selfie, Priyanka was seen dressed in black comfy black night suit while Malti flipped the pages of a magazine sitting in her lap. And her daughter stopped at an ad for Chanel. And posting the picture, the actor wrote "Oh boy!" by tagging his husband Nick Jonas.

After enjoying lunch with her friend, Priyanka posed outside a Korean barbeque restaurant in Los Angeles by holding Malti in her arms. The actor was seen dressed in a black outfit- a long coat, pants and matching cap. To complete the look, she opted for colour-blocked sports shoes.

On the other hand, her daughter was seen wearing a blue sweater, pants, matching pink shoes and a cap.

"Thanks for lunch @akarikalai," she captioned the picture.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate 4th wedding anniversary; actress shares unseen wedding pic

In the next image, Malti was seen enjoying momos. Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, "Lol she loves (momos emoji)! what's not love."

Priyanka and singer Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Recently, Priyanka graced the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah.

The "Bajirao Mastani" actor attended the 'Women in Cinema' event at the film festival dressed in a bright yellow satin gown. She paired it up with a similarly coloured floor-length cardigan along with a diamond necklace and a glimmering bracelet.

The 40-year-old actor earlier walked the red carpet at the film festival in a sheer beige gown with extra-long sleeves, forming a train.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra shares pictures with daughter Malti, husband Nick Jonas after visit to India

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which have become cult classics over the years. 'Jee Le Zaraa' is reportedly going on floors soon and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever