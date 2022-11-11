×
Priyanka Chopra shares pictures with daughter Malti, husband Nick Jonas after visit to India

Updated on: 11 November,2022 09:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka dropped an adorable picture in which she is seen cuddling her little one

Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti. Pic- Instagram


After a brief visit to India, actor Priyanka Chopra is now back to her residence in Los Angeles and she could not be happier as she reunited with her husband Nick Jonas, and daughter Malti Marie.


Taking to Instagram, Priyanka dropped an adorable picture in which she is seen cuddling her little one. In the image, we can also see Nick adorably looking at the mommy-daughter duo while lying on the floor.



"Home," Priyanka captioned the post, adding a heart emoji, an evil eye emoji and a folded hand emoji.


 
 
 
 
 
The fam-jam picture has left netizens in awe of the trio.

"Blessed," singer Harshdeep Kaur commented.

"home is where the heart is!!! Love to you all," Falguni Peacock commented.

Nick reacted to Priyanka's post by dropping a heart emoji in the comment section.

Later, Priyanka also shared a picture of her sitting with her daughter in front of the fireplace in their home.

Priyanka and singer Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which have become cult classics over the years.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

