Priyanka Chopra shares adorable new picture of daughter Malti Marie

Updated on: 23 November,2022 10:43 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
Priyanka Chopra shares adorable new picture of daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra. Pic/AFP


Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra, in the early hours of Wednesday, shared a picture of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.


Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a picture on her stories which she captioned, " I mean...," followed by heart eyes emoticons.



In the picture, Priyanka revealed her daughter's half face, as her eyes could be seen covered with a warm cap.


Priyanka and singer Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy. Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which have become cult classics over the years. 'Jee Le Zaraa' is reportedly going on floors soon and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023. 

