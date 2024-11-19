Breaking News
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge work misses deadline again
Mumbai: Man held for murder of nine-year-old in Santacruz
Coldplay Ahmedabad tickets sell out in minutes, listed again in black
Baba Siddique murder case: Cops close in on key conspirator
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai environmental group appeals to candidates, calls for climate action commitments
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Kapil Sharma drops adorable birthday wish for his Humsafar check out

Kapil Sharma drops adorable birthday wish for his 'Humsafar', check out

Updated on: 19 November,2024 08:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

On Monday, Kapil posted a bunch of pictures on Instagram and wrote "Happy birthday meri humsafar @ginnichatrath"

Kapil Sharma drops adorable birthday wish for his 'Humsafar', check out

Picture Courtesy/Kapil Sharma's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Kapil Sharma drops adorable birthday wish for his 'Humsafar', check out
x
00:00

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma dropped an adorable birthday wish for his wife Ginni Chatrath.


On Monday, Kapil posted a bunch of pictures on Instagram and wrote "Happy birthday meri humsafar @ginnichatrath."


The couple looks charming in pictures.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Soon after Kapil dropped the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with birthday wishes for Ginni.

Kapil and Ginni got married in Jalandhar in 2018. They welcomed their baby girl Anayra on December 10, 2019. They welcomed their second baby Trishaan on February 1, 2021.

Kapil Sharma's career began with his win on 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 3.' He went on to star in shows like 'Hans Baliye' and 'Comedy Circus,' gaining massive popularity after launching 'Comedy Nights With Kapil' in 2013.

He made a comeback in 2016 with 'The Kapil Sharma Show.' Building on his television success, Kapil launched 'The Great Indian Kapil Show,' an OTT program. The show has featured several celebrities, including Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Diljit Dosanjh.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kapil sharma indian television television news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK