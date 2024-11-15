Navjot Singh Sidhu reveals "political reasons" led to his 2016 exit from The Kapil Sharma Show. The former cricketer will be reuniting with Kapil Sharma for a special episode on his new show

There was a time when Navjot Singh Sidhu’s shayaris would add spark to any episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show', but in 2016, the former cricketer left, disappointing many fans. Now, five years down the line, with Archana Puran Singh having taken the chair, Sidhu has finally opened up about his sudden exit from the show. It was shortly after the Phulwa attack that Sidhu made comments on his X account, and now, discussing his departure, the politician has shared that there were “political reasons” behind it.

Sidhu recalled his memories of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' while speaking on 'The Grain Talk' show. He said, “The Kapil Sharma Show was a bouquet made by God. No one can take credit for it. It had different fragrances. When Kapil came to me, those days I had just come out of 'Bigg Boss', so we discussed and everything fell into place. Everyone was chosen to be a part of that show.”

Why Navjot Singh Sidhu left Kapil’s show

Explaining why he had to leave the popular show, he added, “There were political reasons I don’t want to talk about. There were other reasons… and the bouquet fell apart. I have a wish that the bouquet must get together again, the way it was. I will be the first to facilitate. His show is still doing very well. Kapil is a genius.” Many actors who were part of Kapil’s team back then, like Upasana Singh, Ali Asgar, and Sumona Chakravarti, left the show one after the other.

Sidhu- ’ You don’t have a genius like him’

He further shared how he always believed in Kapil’s talent even during his lows, saying, “When Kapil was not well, he was jittery, he was going through a tough time. People told me he was over. I said, ‘Guys, he’s a 20. If you can even find someone who is a 10 and make him stand in front of Kapil, I will listen. But right now, even a 5 doesn’t exist. You will have to replace him with something better. Otherwise, you will keep missing him.’ You don’t have a genius like him. Talent does what it can do; genius does what he must.”

‘I wish everyone could get together’

He then became nostalgic, remembering the good old days, and expressed his wish for a reunion with the original gang, saying, “There was dadi (Ali Asgar) and everyone. I wish everyone could get together… Everyone dispersed. Now Gutthi (Sunil Grover) is back. He met me in Goa. He is wonderful. He comes on for 10–15 minutes and regales everybody. He is another genius.”

Notably, this Friday, Sidhu will be reuniting with Kapil Sharma for a special episode on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', which promises to be quite entertaining.