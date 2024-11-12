Navjot Singh Sidhu will be a guest on the upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Saturday. He will be returning on the show after five years

Navjot Singh Sidhu on The Great Indian Kapil Show

Listen to this article Navjot Singh Sidhu returns to Kapil Sharma's show after 5 years, Archana Puran Singh is not too pleased x 00:00

The Great Indian Kapil Show will be welcoming a special guest in the upcoming episode. It is none other than cricket commentator and politician Navjot Singh Sidhu.The man whose laughter once echoed the studios of Kapil Sharma's comedy show will be returning after a gap of five years. In his absence, actress Archana Puran Singh had taken his spot. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that his return left her upset.

ADVERTISEMENT

Navjot Singh Sidhu took to his Instagram handle to share a promo video from the upcoming episode. The video begins with Navjot sitting on the judges seat which is usually occupied by Archana. At first, Kapil Sharma mistakes him for Sunil Grover who mimics Sidhu on the show. Navjot narrates a Shayari in his trademark style which convinces Kapil Sharma that he is indeed the real deal. We then see a worried Archana tell Kapil to ask Sidhu to get up from her seat. The video then gives a glimpse of the episode which also features former cricketer Harbhajan Singha and his wife Geeta Basra as guests. Navjot and his wife are also guests for the episode.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navjot Singh Sidhu (@navjotsinghsidhu)

Navjot also shared some stills from the episode where he was seen having blast with actors Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover, Archana Puran Singh and off course Kapil Sharma. He also shared a picture of Sunil Grover dressed up like him. There were also pictures of him happily posing with Archana Puran Singh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navjot Singh Sidhu (@navjotsinghsidhu)

Why Navjot Singh Sidhu was replaced by Archana Puran Singh in 2019?

On February 14, 2019, a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama resulted in the death of 40 CRPF officials. Sidhu condemned the attack. However, his subsequent comment on the matter led to public uproar. Sidhu stated, "It (the terror attack) is a cowardly and dastardly act and I condemn it firmly. Violence is always condemnable and those who did it must be punished." He added, "For a handful of people, can you blame the entire nation and can you blame an individual?" This statement did not sit down well with many people who considered it insensitive and anti-national. This led to a public demand on the removal of Sidhu from the popular 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. The makers were forced to fire Sidhu from the show . He was ultimately replaced by Archana Puran Singh who has been a part of the show for five years now. On the show, Kapil often jokes about Sidhu coming back to claim his spot, leaving Archana jobless.

The Great Indian Kapil Show episode featuring Navjot Singh Sidhu will premiere on Netflix on Saturday, November 16.