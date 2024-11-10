The Great Indian Kapil Show: Sudha Murthy revealed how her husband and business tycoon Narayana Murthy failed to make a good impression on her father

Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy on The Great Kapil Show

Listen to this article 'He had to complete 70 hrs': Netizens joke as Sudha Murthy reveals Narayan Murthy was 2 hrs late to meet her father x 00:00

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and his entrepreneur-author wife Sudha Murthy graced the latest episode of 'The Great India Kapil Show'. The couple was in a candid mood as they spilled tea about their relationship, family and early days of marriage on the show. Sudha Murthy with her trademark wit revealed details about how her husband failed to make a good first impression on her father.

ADVERTISEMENT

Narayana Murthy failed to make good impression on Sudha Murthy's father

Sudha revealed that Narayana was two hours late on the day he was supposed to meet her father for the first time. Recalling the day, she said, “He arrived two hours late to meet my father for the first time as his taxi broke down. My father was asking me what he does and other questions. And he came and told him that he wanted to join politics and open an orphanage. My father always thought that I was a prize because at that time not many women did engineering. And he came late thinking he would impress my father,” she said, sharing that her father was very punctual about time.

Adding to it, Narayana said, “I had a little playfulness in me at that time. I was like, ‘okay, let him be angry’. I was a little bit adventurous“.

He even looked back meeting her for the first time, Narayana said, “Meeting her was a breath of fresh air. She has always been positive, kind, and very talkative.... She wanted a good listener... So, she was happy and I was happy”.

This particular clip went viral on social media and netizens joked that the business tycoon was busy as he was completing his 70-hour work week. To those unaware, Murthy had once made buzz by stating that the youth should give 70 hours to their companies every week.

When Narayana Murthy forgot his anniversary

Narayana Murthy shared this anecdote with Kapil, “One morning, I woke up, and Sudha asked me if anything was special that day. I replied, ‘No…nothing?’ So I went to the office. Just as I was getting in the car, she asked me again if anything special came to mind. I still had no clue. That evening, I was on my way to catch a flight to Bombay when I received a call from my daughter, who was studying at Stanford in the U.S. She asked, ‘What are you doing?’ I told her I was on my way to the airport. She said, ‘Cancel the flight right now, take the first flight out tomorrow at 6 a.m., and go back to Bangalore to wish my mother—and your wife—a happy anniversary!’”

Sudha Murthy added, “It was our 25th wedding anniversary, so it wasn’t just any day. I thought I’d give him a hint, but it didn’t work. For a few minutes, I felt bad because I’m human, after all. My daughter, however, was really upset and said, ‘This never happens in America!’ But I told her, ‘In India, these things happen.’ Who can remember all the dates?”