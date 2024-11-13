After the makers of Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show landed in a legal soup, rumours were rife that actor Salman Khan also received a notice

Salman Khan

Listen to this article Salman Khan's representative clarify he is not associated with The Great Indian Kapil Show x 00:00

ADVERTISEMENT

After the makers of Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show landed in a legal soup for allegedly disparaging the legacy of Nobel laureate Rabindra Nath Tagore, rumours were rife that actor Salman Khan—who had bankrolled the television version of the show—had also received a notice. However, the star’s representatives have issued a statement denying any association with the series. Khan’s representative shared in a statement, “We are not associated with The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. Certain sections of the media are reporting that Salman Khan and SKTV have also received the notice, which is incorrect.” The notice was sent on behalf of Dr Mondal, President of the Bongo Bhashi Mahasabha Foundation (BBMF), on November 1. It accused the makers of hurting cultural sentiments by disrespecting the Bengali poet.

Another sequel

With film sequels having emerged as among the highest earners at the box office this year (Stree 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3), filmmakers are evidently looking to convert their past hits into franchises. The latest to join the bandwagon is Subhash Ghai, who revealed yesterday that he was creating a follow-up to his 2004 drama, Aitraaz. Twenty years since the film was released, Ghai is hoping to cash in on the success of the Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer. The romantic thriller was directed by Abbas-Mustan. Ghai, who produced the film via his banner Mukta Arts, said the script of the sequel is ready.

Laapataa language?

In a bid to get itself ready for consideration at the 2025 Oscars, India’s official entry, Laapataa Ladies, has been re-branded. The makers of Kiran Rao’s film shared a new poster with the name, Lost Ladies, on the official Instagram account. Co-produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the movie gained critical acclaim and began its Academy Awards campaign with much fanfare. Khan recently kicked off the campaign at New York’s Indian food restaurant, The Bungalow, where he was joined by Rao. The duo was seen posing with chef Vikas Khanna, who hosted the event, creating buzz for the film in the US Oscars circuit.

Another one in his kitty

Vicky Kaushal will headline Mahavatar, an upcoming mythological film from Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik, the makers announced yesterday. The film will feature Kaushal as Chiranjeevi Parashurama, the “eternal warrior of dharma”. It will be released in theatres on Christmas 2026. The production house unveiled the project on its social media handles along with a first-look poster of Kaushal. “Dinesh Vijan brings to life the story of the eternal warrior of dharma,” read the post, and included other details relating to its release. Kaushal is also starring in the production house’s Chhaava, which will hit screens on December 6.

The real chat show?

Telugu star Rana Daggubati is set to host his eponymous streaming chat show that will see a star-studded line-up of actors from the south Indian film industries. The Rana Daggubati Show will be an eight-episode Telugu original series, with the actor having been the creative mind behind it. The guest list includes Dulquer Salmaan, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Sreeleela, Nani, SS Rajamouli, and Ram Gopal Varma, among others. “For too long, talk shows have just scratched the surface when it comes to getting to know our favourite celebs. But we’re flipping the script! Our show is a backstage pass into the real lives of these stars—many of whom are my buddies and colleagues,” said the actor of the show that premieres on November 23.

Sunny gets candid

Sunny Leone was recently invited as a guest on the podcast of Indian-Australian actor and activist, Amy Aela. Among the topics that Leone discussed on Kindness with Amy were the Indian government’s treatment of dogs, building a cruelty-cosmetic business, how her love for animals served as motivation to turn vegetarian, and her decision to adopt her daughter, Nisha Kaur Webber.

Ahaan’s next goes on floors

Mohit Suri has kicked off his film with Ahaan Panday, who will make his acting debut with this venture. The project, a young love story under Yash Raj Films’ banner, commenced with a night shoot at Mumbai’s St Xavier’s College. Suri, we hear, has been closely guiding Ahaan, who is Chunky Panday’s nephew, through the nuances of his character. Ahaan has also been preparing under the mentorship of producer Aditya Chopra.