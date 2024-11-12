Breaking News
Chunky Panday: 'Never did a feel-good film like Vijay 69 before'

Updated on: 13 November,2024 08:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Actor Chunky Panday says his latest release, Vijay 69 with Anupam Kher, gave him a chance to break his image as a comedic actor through an emotional role



Chunky Panday and Anupam Kher



Actor Chunky Panday says his latest release, Vijay 69, gave him a chance to break his image as a comedic actor through an emotional role. The film, starring Anupam Kher in the title role, follows the journey of Vijay, a 69-year-old man, who defies societal expectations by training for a triathlon and refusing to let age limit his ambitions.


In the film, written and directed by Akshay Roy, Panday plays the role of Kher’s friend. “A slice-of-life, feel-good film is something that I’ve never done before, and this is the first time I got a chance to play a role like this. I was a little confused in the beginning. I did want to play it in my commercial way—over the top—but they both [Kher and Roy] hand-held me and told me to take it easy, and calm down,” the actor told PTI. Panday said he got stereotyped in light-hearted roles due to his past characters. “Some people also call me a comedian, and I love that.”


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


chunky pandey anupam kher bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

