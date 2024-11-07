As Donald Trump wins the Presidential elections, US citizens Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber say he can shape a better second term ‘if he chooses his words wisely’; attribute his victory to people-centric policies

Sunny Leone with husband Daniel Weber

I’m so surprised,” was Sunny Leone’s opening remark, as we got on a call with her an hour after Donald Trump was elected as the 47th President of the United States of America. Trump, who served as the US President from 2017 to 2021, had something of a landslide victory this time, way ahead of Democratic Party’s presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

What will Trump’s second term be like? When we posed the question to Leone, arguably India’s most famous US citizen, she chose to be optimistic. “I think he’ll be a little less aggressive in how he speaks. He will still be funny and witty, but I think he cares about America doing well in every aspect,” she said.

Donald Trump

Daniel Weber, Leone’s entrepreneur-husband, stated that Trump’s master-stroke was that he promised policies that were people- and America-centric. “He is selling lower taxes, especially corporate taxes. Immigration was his number one [priority]; he wants [tighter] immigration policy. Lowering crime is a big [agenda], [as is] ending foreign wars. In the last two years, we have seen big conflicts between Ukraine and Russia, and Israel with Hezbollah and Hamas. During his first term, there were no wars. That’s a big thing he was running on—that he will hopefully put an end to the wars,” said Weber.

Chiming in, Leone recounted that during his last term, Trump brought US troops stationed in Afghanistan back home. “I remember how happy people were, that they were finally not having to be on the frontlines or in dangerous areas. The [soldiers’] families were extremely happy. Even though American soldiers aren’t on the battlefields, we have the Navy and US soldiers in supporting roles in so many places all over the world. They should be brought home, and the conflicts should be ended with some resolution. That was a big agenda of Trump.”

But Trump 2.0 comes with some older problems. Leone pointed out, “I think his biggest issue is his mouth. He is his own worst enemy. Sometimes, you just don’t know what he is going to say. I think if he keeps himself calm, chooses his words wisely and [follows] decorum, he will be able to leave with a different legacy after four years.” She is also hopeful that the President-elect will focus on women’s healthcare during his term. With his victory, the future of abortion rights in the US faces uncertainty. She said, “He will have to deal with a lot of backlash amongst women and young people when it comes to his policies on women’s healthcare, pregnancy and abortion. He will have to reach out [to his detractors] in some manner so that everyone or the majority is happy with his policies. When he left [after his last term], there was so much hatred towards him. But he has obviously gained a lot of support over the last four years. I think if he is open-minded to certain policies, he will gain so much more love.”

Many feel that this has been one of the most polarising US elections in a long time. Polarising or not, Leone lauded Harris for holding her ground and giving Trump a tough fight. “She had a tough road ahead of her. She put in the work, trying her very best. She was fighting a gigantic wall that has been put on for years. I think she fought well, but her campaign lacked some sort of a zing. Trump has been campaigning for eight years, if you really think about it, and she, for 110 days. How can you compete with that? That time frame not enough to create a strong voter base,” the actor emphasised.

A prominent conversation on X, after the elections, was that the average American doesn’t want a female president. Does Weber think it’s true? “It hasn’t happened in America, but it has happened in many other places. It happened in Italy,” said Weber, adding, “I don’t even vote for a party, let alone gender. I have voted Democrat before, and I have voted Republican. For me, it’s about the candidate.” Leone echoed his sentiments, saying, “America is definitely ready for a female president. It’s about the right person, the right time; plus, the people that are backing her up have to make it about America, not about themselves. The Republicans have two or three women that will be phenomenal candidates. You’ll see them in the years to come.”

What is the most pressing issue for an average American today that the new President needs to address? According to Weber, it boils down to one need. “Does it cost me more to put food on my table and pay my bills? That is every citizen’s pressing issue. Borders, wars, trade or anything [are secondary]; the first thing is, at the end of the day, is it too expensive for me to feed my family, send my kids to school, and make my day-to-day living?” Leone added, “Over the last four years, there were so much [funds] given to illegal immigrants. That was taxpayers’ money. I think that hurt a lot of people. So, I believe every country should have great immigration policies, where anybody and everybody can apply to go to that country. We both come from immigrant families. If it wasn’t for those policies, I wouldn’t be an American citizen. But everything should be done at fair pay. I pay taxes like every other American does. Personally, I don’t think don’t think it’s fair that [illegal immigration] is taking away from other US citizens; the government is responsible for its citizens. There should be aid given to anybody who needs it, but there must be a system.”