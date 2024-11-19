Dilip Joshi who plays Jethalal in the long running show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' has reacted to rumours of a fight with show producer Asit Kumar Modi

Dilip Joshi

Is Dilip Joshi leaving Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? He reacts

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah often makes news for its internal issues. Recently, there were reports of a fight between leading star Dilip Joshi who plays Jethalal and show's producer Asit Kumarr Modi. However, the actor has denied any such rumours. There were also reports of him leaving the show, which the actor has addressed.

Dilip Joshi dismisses rumours of fight with Asit Kumar Modi

In an official statement, Joshi said, “I just want to clear the air about all these rumors going around. There have been some stories in the media about me and Asit Bhai that are completely false, and it really saddens me to see such things being said. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a show that means so much to me and millions of fans, and when people spread baseless rumors, it hurts not only us but also our loyal viewers."

"It’s disheartening to see negativity being spread about something that has brought so much joy to so many for so many years. Every time such rumors pop up, it feels like we’re constantly explaining that they are completely untrue. It’s tiring, and it’s frustrating because it’s not just about us—it’s about all the fans who love the show and get upset reading these things," he added.

Is Dilip Joshi leaving the show?

Dilip Joshi also addressed rumours of hims exiting the show following a fight with the producer. "Earlier, there were even rumors about me leaving the show, which is completely false. And now, it feels like every few weeks, there’s another new story trying to defame Asit Bhai and the show in some way. It’s disappointing to see such things popping up again and again, and sometimes, I can't help but wonder if some people are just jealous of the show’s continued success.

I don’t know who is behind spreading these stories, but I want to say this clearly: I'm here, I’m working every day with the same love and passion for the show, and I’m not going anywhere. I’ve been a part of this wonderful journey for so long, and I will continue to be a part of it.

We all stand together in our commitment to make this show the best it can be, and I just wish the media would take a moment to verify the facts before printing such hurtful stories. Let’s focus on the positivity and joy that this show brings to so many. Thank you to our fans for always supporting us—it really means the world."

Dilip and Asit Kumar Modi's rumoured fight

It was reported that the duo was involved in a major spat recently. News 1 reported that the incident took place in early August. Dilip Joshi and Asit Modi got into a heated argument on sets over permission to take a few days off. Reportedly, Dilip reached out to Asit regarding the request to take a few days off but the creator seemingly avoided the conversation. This left the actor offended. He almost had a physical altercation with him.