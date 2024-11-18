The argument reportedly stemmed from Dilip Joshi’s demand for a few days off. This incident allegedly took place in early August and was seemingly Kush Shah’s last day on the sets of TMKOC

Dilip Joshi & Asit Kumar Modi

It looks like the bad days for Asit Modi’s 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' are not over yet. Another bad news from the sets of TMKOC suggests that recently Asit Kumar Modi and Dilip Joshi, known for playing the role of Jethalal Champaklal Gada, had a major argument that escalated to the point where Joshi threatened Modi that he would leave the show. The argument reportedly stemmed from Dilip Joshi’s demand for a few days off. This incident allegedly took place in early August and was seemingly Kush Shah’s last day on the sets of TMKOC.

Asit Kumar Modi and Dilip Joshi's major fight

'News18', in their report, shared that Dilip Joshi had reached out to Asit regarding a few days off, but Asit seemingly avoided the conversation. This offended Joshi, who almost had a physical altercation with Asit Modi. The news portal quoted a source saying, “It was the last day of Kush Shah’s shoot. Dilip ji was waiting for Asit bhai to come and talk to him about his leaves. But when Asit bhai came, he directly went to meet Kush. This disappointed Dilip ji.”

The insider further added, “Dilip ji got very angry, and the two got into a heated argument. Dilip ji even held Asit Modi’s collar and threatened to leave the show. However, Asit bhai calmed him down. We don’t know how the two sorted their differences.”

The insider also revealed that it is not the first time Dilip Joshi and Asit Kumar Modi had an altercation on the sets. The two often get into heated arguments. It was also said that even during the time when the cast of TMKOC went to Hong Kong for a special shoot, a massive fight erupted between the two, but Gurucharan Singh Sodhi helped them resolve their differences.

'Recent Exits from the Show'

Recently, Palak Sindhwani, aka Sonu Bhide, has quit the show. Her exit is not due to personal reasons, but she has accused the makers of emotionally blackmailing her and threatening her with consequences.

Earlier, it was Kush Shah, who played the role of Goli in the long-running TV show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', who quit. Kush Shah portrayed Goli for nearly two decades. This news made everyone emotional as their favorite co-star bid them adieu. Kush Shah has left the show to pursue higher education in the USA.