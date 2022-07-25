Wordle 401 for July 25: Struggling to guess today’s word? Here are some hints to help you

The word game Wordle has become quite popular among people over the last one year. For those who are scratching their head trying to guess today’s word, and almost ready to give up, here are some easy tips to help you get the five-letter word

If you are an ardent Wordle player, then yesterday may have been easy but if you haven’t tried your hand at it today, then it’s time to get your best game to the screen because it may be difficult. If you haven't been able to guess it till now, there is still time to test your knowledge of the English dictionary. The New York Times word game was created by Josh Wardle, an ex-Reddit software engineer for his partner Palak Shah, who loves word games, during the Covid-19 pandemic. It became so popular among people around the world in the last one year that it has now become a daily ritual for many.



The task is easy. A player gets six chances to guess the correct five-letter word. Interestingly, the word is same for users all around the world. So, if you get it wrong, your friend may have got the correct word and if they are willing to help you with clues, it may actually be a lot of fun.



For the uninitiated, if you are guessing a word on Wordle today for the first time, then you should know the basics. If you get the right letter, then it will turn green, if you get the position of the word wrong, it will turn yellow, and you have to use it in any of the other four slots. If you guess the wrong letters, it will simply turn grey and you will have to try again.



Here are some tips to help you guess the word of the day:



What type of word is it?

If you are still wondering what today’s word is, then you should know it is a verb. It is an action that you have heard of but may not think of in the first instance. The word even rhymes with an animal.



What are the letters in it?

While giving out all the letters in the word wouldn’t be more exciting than finding it out yourself, we can tell you that it does have two vowels, one of which is repeated. The vowels are at the start and end of the word.



Definition of the word

The word of the day is one that describes the act of running away to get married secretly without the knowledge of anybody, except those you wish to tell in confidence.

Is it a popular word?

While it isn't a word that is used in every day conversations as much, since marriage is a very important subject in India, it wouldn’t be hard to guess this one if you put your mind to it.



What is the easiest way to guess words on Wordle?

A tried-and-tested method is to use vowels and letters from words that rarely come up in daily conversations. This helps to not only tap the easy words but also the lesser used words, in case it is the latter.



It is important to remember that Wordle doesn’t have only difficult words but actually has words of all types and one that may be the easiest to guess on a particular day, so it is important to keep an open mind.



If you have managed to guess it by now, you should definitely try it tomorrow and get a streak. If not, you can always come back the next day, so all the best!



