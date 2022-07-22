Breaking News
Unable to complete daily tasks at the office Experts share tips to manage your time better

Unable to complete daily tasks at the office? Experts share tips to manage your time better

Premium

Updated on: 23 July,2022 09:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

With work piling up every day at the office, it is often hard to complete tasks on a daily basis. With the four-day week being discussed and the possibility of it making people work longer hours in a shorter time, experts share how one can manage time and stress to complete tasks properly

City-based life and career coach Farzana Suri says one must first assess where they spend their time throughout the day and then make a to-accomplish list, not just a to-do list. Image for representational purpose only. Photo courtesy: istock


How many of us can say that we are really good at managing our time? The work-from-home situation in the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic brought out the worst side of that, especially because we had to not only manage work but also family life while spending time indoors. And now, the ongoing hybrid situation has blurred the number of hours an employee spends at his desk, which directly affects the work-life balance.

