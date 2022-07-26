Breaking News
Maternal mortality: Covid was top killer in 2020-21, shows BMC data
Mumbai: Last minute change leaves JEE aspirants running from New Panvel to Kandivli
Mumbai: Do you feel you might have monkeypox? Head to Kasturba
Mumbai: Chop-chop, state govt gets to work at Aarey colony
Loan app scam: Multi-city mega raids in Nepal expose china hand
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > Kesariya row Lyricists tell us why love storiyan fits just right in the song

Kesariya row: Lyricists tell us why ‘love storiyan’ fits just right in the song

Premium

Updated on: 26 July,2022 10:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sarasvati T | sarasvati.nagesh@mid-day.com

Top

While netizens continue to debate and have a ball over a meme fest triggered by the words ‘love storiyan’ in the lyrics of Brahmastra’s Kesariya, lyricists tell us why the issue is totally uncalled for and what shapes the creative process of a writer

Kesariya row: Lyricists tell us why ‘love storiyan’ fits just right in the song

While the internet is polarised over the song’s lyrics, industry professionals call ‘love storiyan’ a right fit. Image credit: PR sources


“Kesariya has an underlying pop-rock genre, which is registered when the songs starts with electric guitar tunes and a guitar-distortion segment in the chorus. I believe this is why the phrase ‘love storiyan’ fits with the idea and the groove,” says Neel Adhikari, Mumbai-based singer, song-writer and music-director, when asked to comment over the latest internet hot topic—Kesariya lyrics.

life and style Arts and culture culture news pritam chakraborty alia bhatt ranbir kapoor ayan mukerji bollywood indian music bollywood news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK