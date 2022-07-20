Whacky Wednesday: 'Brahmastra’s 'Kesariya' releases in 5 Indian languages; two English words steal limelight

The song penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Pritam was everywhere and fans were eagerly waiting for the complete version of the song. Such was the demand from fans on the release of ‘Kesariya’ that the makers were compelled to change the order of song releases of the film

The team of Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ had launched a teaser of the song ‘Kesariya’ ahead of the lead actors- Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding in April this year. Little did they know ( or maybe they did) that a 15-second teaser of the song sung by Arijit Singh will cook up a storm on social media. The song penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Pritam was everywhere and fans were eagerly waiting for the complete version of the song. Such was the demand from fans on the release of ‘Kesariya’ that the makers were compelled to change the order of song releases of the film. On July 17, Sunday, at 12 pm, the makers dropped the full version, in 5 Indian languages. Needless to say, the song had a massive reception.

The song 'Kesariya' was released in five Indian languages- Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada. However, it was the only two English words – ‘Love Storiya’ in the Hindi version that garnered the maximum attention and not in a good way. Several took to their social media handles to express their disappointment which eventually led to a series of meme fest.



Popular opinion compared the 'Love Storiya' part of the song with that of 'elaichi' (cardamom) in biriyani. Some also had suggestions on improvising the lyrics of the song penned by National-Award-Winning lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya. The lyricist has several hit songs to his credits including 'Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin', 'Channa Mereya', 'Gerua', 'Zaalima', 'Sapna Jahan', 'Ghar More Pardesiya', and many more.

Addressing the disappointment expressed by netizens towards 'Love Storiya', Ayan Mukerji in an interview with Mirchi said, "We put it with a lot of love, we found it very interesting. We did not find it like elaichi, we thought it was a twist like bahut shakkar me thoda namak jab aata hai, uska ek maza, ek swaad hai (its not like a cardamon in biryani, its like salt amid too much sugar, it has its own taste). Because the film is a modern film and the lyrics of the song are so traditional and simple, and this would have been a fun twist. I still feel that in some time, people will actually start enjoying it even more."