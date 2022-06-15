Breaking News
'Brahmastra' Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt all set to take the nation on a spectacular adventure

Updated on: 15 June,2022 10:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

'Brahmastra' is a new, original universe, inspired by the deeply rooted concepts and tales from Indian mythology

Picture Courtesy: PR


The trailer of the much-awaited 'Brahmastra' is finally here and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to take the nation into a spectacular adventure September 9 onwards.




'Brahmastra' is a new, original universe, inspired by the deeply rooted concepts and tales from Indian mythology. It's also set in the modern world, with epic storytelling of fantasy, adventure, good vs evil, love and hope.


Brahmastra ranbir kapoor alia bhatt ayan mukerji amitabh bachchan nagarjuna bollywood news Entertainment News

