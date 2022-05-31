Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva trailer out on June 15

Breaking News
31 May,2022
mid-day online correspondent

The actress has shared a teaser of the film

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor


Alia Bhatt has shared a new teaser for her upcoming movie Brahmastra, that also features husband Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The film's trailer will be launched on June 15. Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukerji. 

The teaser shows Ranbir as Shiva and Alia as Isha, caught in a storm, also showcasing the first looks of the other cast! Alia captioned her post, “In just 100 days, BRAHMĀSTRA: Part One will be all yours. Trailer out on June 15th.” 




 


