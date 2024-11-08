A threatening message targeting Bollywood actor Salman Khan was sent to the Mumbai Traffic Control Room on Thursday; the message warned that a song mentioning "Salman Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi" would not be forgiven

Salman Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi

Listen to this article Breaking news: Bollywood actor Salman Khan receives new death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang x 00:00

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has once again received a threatening message, suspected to be from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

ADVERTISEMENT

A threatening message targeting Bollywood actor Salman Khan was sent to the Mumbai Traffic Control Room on Thursday. The message warned that a song mentioning "Salman Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi" would not be forgiven. It stated that the songwriter would be killed within a month and left in a condition so severe he would never write under his name again. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang allegedly added, “If Salman has the courage, let him try to protect him.”

This warning was part of the threatening message. The Mumbai Police are currently investigating the matter.

On a complaint by traffic officials, the Worli police have registered a case and launched a probe.

In the past few weeks, the traffic police helpline has received many threat messages for Salman Khan.

Khan had earlier received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. While Bishnoi himself is lodged in Ahmedabad's Sabarmati jail in cases including attempted murder and extortion, suspected members of his gang opened fire outside the actor's Bandra home in April.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Salman Khan had received a fresh threat, as reported by a police official on November 5. The threat, which was sent to the Mumbai traffic police helpline, has left authorities concerned for the actor's safety. According to the police, the message was read around midnight by an officer who was monitoring the helpline.

In light of this new threat, the police have initiated an investigation to trace the origin of the message. They have also increased security measures around Salman Khan to ensure his safety. The police are looking into potential links between this threat and Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently incarcerated on a range of serious charges, including attempted murder and extortion.

This incident is not isolated, as Salman Khan has faced threats in the past, primarily linked to the Bishnoi gang. The Bishnoi community has a longstanding feud with the actor, dating back to a 1998 incident involving the alleged poaching of endangered blackbucks during the filming of "Hum Saath-Saath Hain." This has made Salman Khan a target for threats from members of this community.

The police are taking this situation seriously, and the increased security for Salman Khan is a precautionary measure amid the ongoing investigation. The actor's fanbase and the wider public are now on alert as they await further developments regarding this concerning situation.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, as threats against high-profile individuals like Salman Khan highlight the serious nature of gang-related violence in India. The police urge anyone with information about the threat to come forward and assist in the investigation, reinforcing their commitment to ensuring the safety of the actor and addressing the ongoing challenges posed by organised crime in the region.

(With inputs from PTI)