Investigation revealed that the shooter in the Lawrence Bishnoi gang's backup plan B for Baba Siddique's murder, travelled to Jharkhand to practice his firing

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a shooter identified as Gaurav Vilas Apune in connection with the Baba Siddique murder case, ANI reported.

According to ANI, the Mumbai Crime Branch investigation revealed that Gaurav Vilas, a shooter in the Lawrence Bishnoi gang's backup plan B for Baba Siddique's murder, travelled to Jharkhand to practice his firing.

In further interrogation, Apune revealed that Plan B was set up as a backup in case Plan A failed.

Additionally, one of the accused in the case, Rupesh Mohol who was arrested earlier had also travelled to Jharkhand with Apune to practice firing, ANI reported.

Further interrogation revealed that the mastermind of the Baba Siddique murder, Shubham Lonkar had sent both the accused Mohol and Apune for their firing practice to Jharkhand on July 28 along with the required weapons.

Both practised firing for a whole day in Jharkhand and then returned to Pune on July 29 following which they got back in touch with Shubham Lonkar, as per the Mumbai Crime Branch, ANI cited.

Officials from the Mumbai Crime Branch are also attempting to locate the precise spot in Jharkhand where the exercise was conducted.

Further investigation is underway, ANI reported.

Two more people held from Pune, 18 arrested so far

This week, the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested two more suspects in the Baba Siddiqui murder case, raising the total number of arrests to 18.

The two suspects, both residents of Pune, were arrested in Pune and were reportedly in contact with accused Praveen Lonkar, who allegedly supplied them with around 50 bullets. The suspects were brought to Mumbai on Thursday and were scheduled to be presented in court on November 7.

The Mumbai Crime Branch said that two suspects arrested in the matter were identified as Aditya Raju Gulankar, 22 and Rafik Niyaz Shaikh, 22, both are residents of Karve Nagar in Pune.

A senior official said that the investigation revealed that both accused were in contact with previously arrested individuals Pravin Lonkar and Rupesh Mohol.

He said that Pravin Lonkar and Rupesh Mohol handed over a 9mm pistol and rounds to them, intended to be used in the crime. During the earlier investigation, the 9mm pistol was recovered. Efforts are ongoing to trace and seize the remaining ammunition.

The accused in the Baba Siddique murder case have been presented in court.

(With inputs from ANI)