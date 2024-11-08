Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact| Mumbai road safety: Killer speed breakers get fresh coat of paint!
Mumbai: How quack surgeon duped his victims
Mumbai: Armed with just sticks, hero boys of Kandivli fight off chain-snatcher
Mumbai: Plan to privatise city’s public pools sparks outrage
Threat to Shah Rukh Khan: Raipur lawyer says stolen phone used in threat to Bollywood actor
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Baba Siddique murder case Mumbai Crime Branch arrests one shooter part of Bishnois backup plan

Baba Siddique murder case: Mumbai Crime Branch arrests one shooter part of Bishnoi's backup plan

Updated on: 08 November,2024 11:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Investigation revealed that the shooter in the Lawrence Bishnoi gang's backup plan B for Baba Siddique's murder, travelled to Jharkhand to practice his firing

Baba Siddique murder case: Mumbai Crime Branch arrests one shooter part of Bishnoi's backup plan

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Baba Siddique murder case: Mumbai Crime Branch arrests one shooter part of Bishnoi's backup plan
x
00:00

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a shooter identified as Gaurav Vilas Apune in connection with the Baba Siddique murder case, ANI reported.


According to ANI, the Mumbai Crime Branch investigation revealed that Gaurav Vilas, a shooter in the Lawrence Bishnoi gang's backup plan B for Baba Siddique's murder, travelled to Jharkhand to practice his firing.


In further interrogation, Apune revealed that Plan B was set up as a backup in case Plan A failed.


Additionally, one of the accused in the case, Rupesh Mohol who was arrested earlier had also travelled to Jharkhand with Apune to practice firing, ANI reported.

Further interrogation revealed that the mastermind of the Baba Siddique murder, Shubham Lonkar had sent both the accused Mohol and Apune for their firing practice to Jharkhand on July 28 along with the required weapons.

Both practised firing for a whole day in Jharkhand and then returned to Pune on July 29 following which they got back in touch with Shubham Lonkar, as per the Mumbai Crime Branch, ANI cited.

Officials from the Mumbai Crime Branch are also attempting to locate the precise spot in Jharkhand where the exercise was conducted.

Further investigation is underway, ANI reported.

Two more people held from Pune, 18 arrested so far

This week, the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested two more suspects in the Baba Siddiqui murder case, raising the total number of arrests to 18.

The two suspects, both residents of Pune, were arrested in Pune and were reportedly in contact with accused Praveen Lonkar, who allegedly supplied them with around 50 bullets. The suspects were brought to Mumbai on Thursday and were scheduled to be presented in court on November 7.

The Mumbai Crime Branch said that two suspects arrested in the matter were identified as Aditya Raju Gulankar, 22 and Rafik Niyaz Shaikh, 22, both are residents of Karve Nagar in Pune.

A senior official said that the investigation revealed that both accused were in contact with previously arrested individuals Pravin Lonkar and Rupesh Mohol.

He said that Pravin Lonkar and Rupesh Mohol handed over a 9mm pistol and rounds to them, intended to be used in the crime. During the earlier investigation, the 9mm pistol was recovered. Efforts are ongoing to trace and seize the remaining ammunition.

The accused in the Baba Siddique murder case have been presented in court.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai crime news baba siddique mumbai crime branch news india Lawrence Bishnoi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK