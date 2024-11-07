It has been 26 days since NCP leader Baba Siddique was murdered in Bandra. While 16 arrests have been made, the main conspirator, Shubham Lonkar, and shooter Shivkumar Gautam remain on the run. The Crime Branch is close to a breakthrough.

Mumbai police produce the four accused in the Baba Siddique firing case at the Esplanade court, Fort on October 21. File pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

It has been 26 days since Baba Siddique, a leader of the NCP’s Ajit Pawar faction, was gunned down in police protection on a busy street in Bandra on October 12. While multiple teams from the Crime Branch have arrested 16 individuals in connection with the case, the main conspirator and the shooter remain at large. Authorities have stated they are close to uncovering the motive and making a breakthrough in the case in the coming days.

The Crime Branch believes that the main conspirator, Shubham Lonkar, may have fled the country via Nepal, and a Look Out Circular (LOC) has been issued for him. The shooter, Shivkumar Gautam, along with another key conspirator, Jisan Akhatar, are believed to be hiding somewhere in India. “We are very close and have gathered crucial clues about their whereabouts within the country. Multiple teams are actively working on the case, and we expect a breakthrough soon,” said a senior officer from the Crime Branch.

Lonkar is believed to be a key conspirator with direct links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Officials have found that he was receiving instructions from Anmol Bishnoi, who is currently detained in the USA. Anmol has already been named a wanted accused in the case. Authorities believe that Lonkar’s arrest will provide more clarity on the motive and planning behind the murder.

Lonkar was the one who took responsibility for the murder on Facebook on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

On Wednesday, the Crime Branch arrested the 16th accused in the case, identified as 23-year-old Gaurav Apune from Pune. Officials stated that Apune was part of the conspiracy and actively participated in the planning. He was involved with Ram Kanaujia, who was initially hired to kill Siddiqui but delayed the job, demanding R1 crore. As a result, Lonkar hired the absconding accused Shivkumar Gautam and other members from a Uttar Pradesh module for the job. Officials said that Apune, a barber inspired by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, participated in firing practice and played a key role in procuring the weapons. He is also considered one of the shooters from the Kanaujia gang.

“A person named Gaurav Vilas Apune, aged 23, a resident of Karve Nagar, Pune has been apprehended in Pune and formally arrested. His involvement in the case has been confirmed. The investigation revealed that he was fully aware of the intended target and participated in the conspiracy, with the promise of significant compensation from the absconding accused. The absconding accused also provided him with weapon-handling training,” said Datta Nalawade, DCP, Crime Branch.

The Crime Branch has stated they are close to uncovering the motive behind Siddique’s murder but continue to probe the SRA (Slum Rehabilitation Authority) angle raised by Zeeshan Siddique, the victim’s son. Officials have received documents from the Slum Rehabilitation Authorities and are examining the records. Multiple statements from individuals linked to the SRA have already been recorded. In the coming days, officials plan to question builders who have SRA projects, based on suspicions raised by Siddique’s son.