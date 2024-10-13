Officials are finding it tough to get him transferred from Sabarmati jail due to an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs last year

Bishnoi is suspected to be involved in Baba Siddique’s murder

Legal hurdles seem to be keeping Lawrence Bishnoi, the suspected mastermind behind Baba Siddique’s murder and the main accused in the Salman Khan firing case, out of the Mumbai Crime Branch’s custody. Bishnoi is currently lodged in Sabarmati jail in Gujarat. Despite multiple applications, the crime branch has been unable to secure his custody. Bishnoi has already been charged in the firing case, along with five associates, one of whom died in police custody. This raises questions as to why Bishnoi is being protected from facing an investigation in the Salman case firing case.

According to sources, efforts to secure Bishnoi’s custody are ongoing. He is facing multiple charges, including those of murder, drug and weapon smuggling, attempted murder, and extortion, filed by the police in Punjab, Delhi, Gujarat and Mumbai. However, officials are facing difficulties in getting him transferred from Sabarmati Jail due to an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs in October last year under Section 268(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). This section allows the state government to prevent the transfer of individuals from prison, overriding orders under Section 267, which grants the power to require the attendance of prisoners.

According to the order, Bishnoi could not be transferred from Sabarmati jail until August 2024. The crime branch has stated that they are exploring all legal options, including obtaining his custody or recording his statement inside Sabarmati jail. Sources confirmed that the crime branch made several attempts to secure his custody, but the order has prevented them from succeeding. Although the bar preventing his transfer was supposed to end in August this year, his custody has still not been handed over to the crime branch in the firing case. Officials have learned that the restriction under Section 268 of the CrPC has been extended for a few more months, delaying further action.

Who is Lawrence Bishnoi?

Lawrence Bishnoi’s journey from a regular student to becoming India’s most notorious gangster is a tale of crime, influence, and power.

mid-day has obtained an intelligence report detailing Bishnoi’s criminal activities from his days as a student to his rise as one of the most feared gangsters. As per the report, Bishnoi grew up in Sangaria, Rajasthan, where he attended school at Assumption Convent School in Abohar, Punjab. He completed his Std X there before moving on to DAV Public School in Chandigarh for his Std XII and XII.

Following this, he pursued a degree in law at Punjab University, graduating in 2013. Lawrence has a younger brother named Anmol Bishnoi, who is 24 years old and is also wanted in various cases. He currently operates from the USA, Canada, and Australia. After enrolling at Punjab University in Chandigarh in 2009, he joined SOPU, the Student Organisation of Punjab University. It was there that he met Goldy, who was then serving as the president of SOPU.

Student violence

The following year, during the 2010 campaign for Robin Brar, tensions flared at the student centre between Bishnoi’s faction and PUSU students, who were backed by a group from Muktsar in Punjab, campaigning for the presidency.

Amid the confrontation, Sonu Bajwa, an associate of Bishnoi from Nayagaon, Chandigarh, fired the initial shot.

Expanding criminal activity

According to the report, Lawrence’s criminal network progressively expanded over the years, entangling him in a spectrum of crimes from political violence to extortion and homicide. His affiliation with like-minded individuals facilitated the establishment of a formidable presence in the criminal underworld.

Series of firing incidents

In 2017, Lawrence Bishnoi allegedly contacted Dr Chandak, the owner of Sri Ram Hospitals, for extortion. Subsequently, his associates fired at Dr Chandak.

Additionally, Bishnoi reportedly threatened the owner of Jain buses in Jodhpur, and his associates fired at him as well.

During the same year, Bishnoi orchestrated a plan to facilitate the escape of his associate Tinu from police custody with the help of his associates.

Furthermore, Bishnoi instructed his associates to attack a financier named Bhalla from Panchkula.

In another incident, Bishnoi demanded extortion money from smuggler Vasudev Irani, who refused to comply. As a result, Bishnoi allegedly ordered the murder of Irani.

Extortion and murder

In 2020, Lawrence Bishnoi demanded extortion money from Arvind Singla, a liquor baron from Chandigarh, but initially faced refusal. Subsequently, he instructed his associates Nitin from Amritsar, Gursewak from Zirakhpur, Topi from Sonipat, and Chawla from Kurukhestra to carry out the task. Furthermore, in the same year, Bishnoi ordered his associates Topi and Chawla to open fire at a liquor shop in Sec-9, Chandigarh, demanding extortion money.

In May 2022, Punjabi Singer Siddhu Moosewala was murdered in broad daylight, and Goldy Brar claimed responsibility. While Lawrence Bishnoi denied direct involvement, he was reportedly aware of the operation and was incarcerated in Tihar Jail at the time. Currently, Bishnoi is detained in the high-security Sabarmati prison in Gujarat following his arrest by the Gujarat ATS in connection with a drug case.