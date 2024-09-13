Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Maharashtra Locals in Thane save the life of a 31 year old woman who had jumped into Kalwa creek

Maharashtra: Locals in Thane save the life of a 31-year-old woman who had jumped into Kalwa creek

Updated on: 13 September,2024 12:19 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

A 31-year-old woman was saved by locals after she jumped into a creek in Thane district of Maharashtra, an official said on Friday

Pic/Thane Disaster Management Cell

A 31-year-old woman was saved by locals after she jumped into a creek in an suicide attempt in Thane district of Maharashtra, an official said on Friday.


The woman, a resident of the city's Khartan Road area, dived into the water body at Kalwa around 9 am, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra.



After being alerted about the incident, firefighters and civic rescuers rushed to the spot. By then, locals had pulled the woman to safety, he said.


The reason behind her suicide attempt is still not known. The Kalwa police are talking to her, he added. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

thane thane crime mumbai mumbai crime news maharashtra

