A 31-year-old woman was saved by locals after she jumped into a creek in an suicide attempt in Thane district of Maharashtra, an official said on Friday.

The woman, a resident of the city's Khartan Road area, dived into the water body at Kalwa around 9 am, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra.

After being alerted about the incident, firefighters and civic rescuers rushed to the spot. By then, locals had pulled the woman to safety, he said.

The reason behind her suicide attempt is still not known. The Kalwa police are talking to her, he added.

