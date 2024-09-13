The incident occurred during a gas venting process at the factory, causing the gas to spread across the surrounding area; fire brigade personnel promptly arrived at the scene to assess the situation

A gas leak was reported late Thursday night at a chemical factory in Ambernath, located in Thane district, according to officials from the Ambernath Fire Brigade, repored news agency ANI.

The incident occurred during a gas venting process at the factory, causing the gas to spread across the surrounding area. Upon receiving the alert on the gas leak, fire brigade personnel promptly arrived at the scene to assess the situation, reported ANI.

Residents in the vicinity of an industrial zone complained of eye irritation and breathing difficulties as a thick haze enveloped the area after a suspected gas leak from a factory in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official told PTI on Friday.

The situation is under control and there were no injuries or hospitalisations, Yasin Tadvi, Chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) told PTI.

Panic ensued after smog-like conditions prevailed in the Morivali MIDC area of Ambernath town, on the outskirts of Mumbai, around 11 pm on Thursday, the official told PTI.

After receiving complaints about a burning sensation in the eyes and breathlessness, local firefighters investigated the source of the haze, which was traced to a chemical company. They also advised people to stay indoors as a precaution.

Officials said a phosphorous-based chemical at the factory caused a dense white smoke, which spread through the area, reported PTI.

The manufacturing activities at the company have been halted temporarily, the official added.

Two injured in fire caused by gas leak in Thane

The civic officials said that two persons suffered burn wounds when gas leaked from an LPG cylinder and caused a fire in a house in Thane city's Kalwa area on August 20 night, reported news agency PTI.

While sharing an update on gas leak in Thane, Chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Yasin Tadvi said the incident took place at around 8.30 pm when the mini gas cylinder kept in the house leaked and triggered a fire, reported news agency PTI.

Two persons -- Ashok Kumar (52) and his neighbour Sameer Shaikh (20) -- received burn wounds, he said while sharing an update on gas leak in Thane, reported PTI.

As Kumar had suffered severe burn injures, he was admitted to KEM Hospital in adjoining Mumbai, while Shaikh was undergoing treatment at the Kalwa Civic Hospital in Thane city, Tadvi said, reported PTI.

Local firemen and personnel from TMC's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) put out the blaze, he added, reported PTI.

As a result of the fire, goods kept in the house were gutted, while wooden pillars of an adjoining home were burnt.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)