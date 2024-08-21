A fire brigade official said that the gas leak in Pimpri Chinchwad occurred around 5.30 am in a room in Bauddh Nagar at Pimpri, where the victims reside

Five persons were injured in an explosion caused by gas leak in Pimpri Chinchwad. The explosion was caused by leak of cooking gas from a cylinder in Pimpri Chinchwad area near Pune city early on Wednesday, officials said, reported news agency PTI.

A fire brigade official said that the gas leak in Pimpri Chinchwad occurred around 5.30 am in a room in Bauddh Nagar at Pimpri, where the victims reside, reported PTI.

"The explosion took place after one of the residents switched on the gas stove," he said, reported PTI.

The fire brigade officials suspect that gas might have leaked overnight and when the gas stove was turned on, it triggered the explosion, reported PTI.

All five injured individuals were taken to the hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.

In another incident, two persons suffered burn wounds when gas leaked from an LPG cylinder and caused a fire in a house in Thane city's Kalwa area on Tuesday night, civic officials said, reported PTI.

Chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Yasin Tadvi said the incident took place at around 8.30 pm when the mini gas cylinder kept in the house leaked and triggered a fire, reported PTI.

Two persons -- Ashok Kumar (52) and his neighbour Sameer Shaikh (20) -- received burn wounds, he said, reported PTI.

As Kumar had suffered severe burn injures, he was admitted to KEM Hospital in adjoining Mumbai, while Shaikh was undergoing treatment at the Kalwa Civic Hospital in Thane city, Tadvi said, reported PTI.

Local firemen and personnel from TMC's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) put out the blaze, he added.

As a result of the fire, goods kept in the house were gutted, while wooden pillars of an adjoining home were burnt.

Meanwhile, two men died of electrocution after they accidentally touched an electric pole at a farm near Nagpur city, police said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

Kamlesh Shriram Uikey (25) and Nitesh Chaman Waghbande (24) suffered electric shock as current from a live wire was flowing through the pole, an official said, reported PTI.

The duo, both friends, were found stuck to the pole on Monday morning by villagers, the official said, adding that villagers separated bodies from the pole using wooden sticks and alerted police.

A case of accidental death was registered at Hingna police station.

(With inputs from PTI)