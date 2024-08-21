Chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Yasin Tadvi said the incident took place at around 8.30 pm when the mini gas cylinder kept in the house leaked and triggered a fire

Representational Image

The civic officials said that two persons suffered burn wounds when gas leaked from an LPG cylinder and caused a fire in a house in Thane city's Kalwa area on Tuesday night, reported news agency PTI.

While sharing an update on gas leak in Thane, Chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Yasin Tadvi said the incident took place at around 8.30 pm when the mini gas cylinder kept in the house leaked and triggered a fire, reported news agency PTI.

Two persons -- Ashok Kumar (52) and his neighbour Sameer Shaikh (20) -- received burn wounds, he said while sharing an update on gas leak in Thane, reported PTI.

As Kumar had suffered severe burn injures, he was admitted to KEM Hospital in adjoining Mumbai, while Shaikh was undergoing treatment at the Kalwa Civic Hospital in Thane city, Tadvi said, reported PTI.

Local firemen and personnel from TMC's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) put out the blaze, he added, reported PTI.

As a result of the fire, goods kept in the house were gutted, while wooden pillars of an adjoining home were burnt.

In another incident, earlier last week, a fire broke out in a building in Mumbai's Jogeshwari area, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). No injuries were reported in the Jogeshwari building fire incident.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the fire broke out around 10.43 pm on August 13 at the Ruchi building within the Saraf Kaskar Industries premises in Mumbai's Jogeshwari area. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

"The fire was confined to electric wiring, installations, a split AC unit, a window AC, a laser cutting machine, raw materials, a computer, a printer, plywood, stocks of acrylic, packing materials, false ceilings, office furniture, rolling shutters, office records, and other items. The affected area, approximately 1,500 to 2,000 square feet, was located in the loft of Gala numbers 9, 13, and 26B on the first floor. Additionally, electric wiring, installations, and cables in the common electric meter and passage on the first floor of the ground-plus-two-storey Jogeshwari building were also impacted," the civic body said.

Four fire engines and additional fire brigade vehicles were deployed to extinguish the fire. The fire was doused at 1.35 am on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, four people were injured after a fire erupted in a high-rise building in the Jogeshwari area of Mumbai on July 24. Firefighters have been deployed to the scene to control the blaze.

The incident took place at the EE Height Tower in Jogeshwari West on SV Road. The blaze, which began on Wednesday morning from the electrical meter box, spread to the staircase shafts of the 13th, 14th, and 15th floors in the B Wing.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), four people were injured in the incident.

"Four people were reported to be injured due to suffocation out of which 3 were shifted to SBS Pvt. Hospital and one person was taken to K J Care Pvt. Hospital," the officials said.

Those injured were identified as Minaj Memon, 41, Imran Memon, 40, Iqbal Chunawala, 71 and Nazima Chauhan, 47. Their conditions are stable, the officials said, adding that the fire was extinguished at around 11:50 am.

(With inputs from PTI)