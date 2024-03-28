Breaking News
Maharashtra: Major fire breaks out at Thane godown; nobody hurt

Updated on: 28 March,2024 10:39 AM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

The blaze broke out around 11.30 pm on Wednesday at Sagar Enterprises Godown, in which nobody was injured

A large quantity of paper products and furniture were gutted after a major fire erupted at a Thane godown at Khidkali in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Thursday, reported news agency PTI.


The blaze broke out around 11.30 pm on Wednesday at Sagar Enterprises Godown, in which nobody was injured, they said.


Chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Yasin Tadvi said, "After receiving the alert, the Daighar police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the site with two fire engines and the fire was extinguished by 1 am," reported PTI.


The Thane godown, spread over an area of nearly 2,000 sq ft, housed materials such as paper glass-making machines, paper glasses, dishes, paper boxes, cardboards and furniture. All of that was destroyed by the fire, he said, reported PTI.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

In another incident, a fire broke out in the Bombay Talkies Compound in Malad West, reported news agency ANI.

As soon as the information was received, five fire tenders reached the Bombay Talkies Compound in Malad West, reported ANI.

No casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident on late Wednesday night.

Earlier, a fire broke out in a six-storey corporate park in Mulund on Tuesday morning, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

According to BMC, nearly 50 people were rescued after a fire erupted in a six-storey corporate park in Mulund.

Those rescued had been stranded on various floors of the smoke-filled building, where the fire started around 9.25 am, the civic body said. 

They were moved to safety through a staircase and with the help of turn-table ladders.

The civic body said that the fire is confined to the sixth floor of the building 'Avior Corporate Park' on LBS Road and there are no reports of any injury to anyone so far.

The fire affected wiring, electrical installations, split AC units, wooden furniture and office records over an area of about 1,000 square feet of the commercial building, according to BMC.

Four fire engines, three jumbo tankers, two turn-table ladders and other vehicles have been pressed into the firefighting operation, the civic body said.

Personnel from the Mumbai police, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other agencies have been mobilised at the corporate park in Mulund, the civic body added. More details are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

