Fire breaks out at Thane scrap godown complex; no casualty

The blaze erupted at around 12.45 am in the Thane scrap godown complex located at Valpada on Dapoda road in Bhiwandi town and spread rapidly to the warehouses in the area

A fire broke out in a Thane scrap godown complex in Maharashtra's Thane district shortly after midnight on Wednesday, destroying a number of warehouses, officials said on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.

There was so far no report of any casualty, they said.

The blaze erupted at around 12.45 am in the Thane scrap godown complex located at Valpada on Dapoda road in Bhiwandi town and spread rapidly to the warehouses in the area, Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation's fire officer Shailesh Shinde said, reported PTI.

After being alerted, two fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control by 5.30 am, he said, reported PTI.

The exact number of godowns destroyed in the fire was not yet known, he said, adding that scrapped vehicles were stored in some of the warehouses, reported PTI.

Cooling operations were affected for want of adequate number of water tankers, he said.

In another incident, a fire gutted a room in a flat in Kokanipada area of Thane city on Monday, though no one was hurt in the incident, a civic official said, reported PTI.

The blaze broke out in the fourth floor flat of Surya building at 6:30 pm, said Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi.

"Two women who were in the flat at the time managed to come out safely. The fire was put out in an hour. Furniture and other items in the hall of the flat were destroyed. Around 300 occupants of the 13 storey building rushed out in time," he said, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out in the electric meter room of a seven-storey residential building in Maharashtra's Thane district in the wee hours of Monday following which its occupants rushed out to safety, officials said, reported PTI.

Fifty electric meters were destroyed in the blaze, they said, adding that no person was injured.

The incident took place at 1.40 am in the building located at Kausa in Mumbra area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said, reported PTI.

Nearly 225 occupants of the building were evacuated and the building's power supply was cut off as a precautionary measure, he said, reported PTI.

The fire destroyed 50 electric meters and various power cables, the official said.

After being alerted, local firemen, disaster management team, police and power supply company representatives rushed to the spot.

The blaze was doused by 2.30 am. There was no casualty, the official said.

