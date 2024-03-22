Breaking News
Thane 350 residents evacuated as fire breaks out at building no injuries reported
Thane: 350 residents evacuated as fire breaks out at building; no injuries reported

22 March,2024 09:18 AM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent

A fire occurred at Aman Heights in Shivaji Nagar, Mumbra in Thane distrct. It was contained to the electric meter room and caused no injuries.

A fire broke out at a five-story building in Maharashtra's Thane region early Friday, forcing 350 occupants to evacuate.


According to a report in PTI, the incident occurred at Aman Heights, which is located in Mumbra's Shivaji Nagar area. The fire was contained to the building's electric metre room and caused no injuries.


According to Yasin Tadvi, chief of Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Cell, the fire broke out at about 1:30 am and damaged 109 electric meters. By 2:30 am, firefighters had brought the incident under control, the report added. 


Reportedly, the thick black smoke from the fire sparked panic among the residents, leading them to evacuate the building. The 350 residents were safely evacuated from the premises.

Residents were permitted to return to their flats after around two hours, provided the situation was deemed secure, the PTI report further stated. 

Per the report, the building's power supply was cut as a precautionary measure and efforts are underway to reconnect it during the day. 

Authorities have yet to ascertain the actual cause of the fire, the report added.

More details awaited

