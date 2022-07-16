Mumbai: Auto driver held for stealing iPad, passport of 23-year-old Brazilian student in Goregaon

Souza Leao Araujo Marina, the Brazilian student was travelling in a rickshaw on Monday evening from LTT in Kurla to Indira Gandhi Development and Research Institute located in Goregaon East when the incident took place

Representative image. Pic/Istock

An autorickshaw driver was held by Mumbai Police for allegedly stealing an iPad, passport and visa of a 23-year-old the Brazilian student in Goregaon area.

"While she was getting down from the vehicle, the driver fled with her bag which contained her iPad, passport and visa. She then approached Dindoshi police station after which a case was registered on Wednesday and a search was mounted for the accused," the police official said.

"Teams were formed and 40 cameras were checked between Kurla and Goregaon to get the vehicle's details. After the number was found, the driver was held and the stolen items were recovered. A probe is underway," he added.

(with inputs from PTI)