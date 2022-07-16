Breaking News
Former Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam hospitalised
Prez Poll: Yashwant Sinha cancels Mumbai visit
26-year-old man crushed to death by bus after his two-wheeler hits pothole
Amravati murder: Custody of accused extended, NIA says case has international ramifications
Maha CM Eknath Shinde, Dy CM DevendraFadnavis uphold renaming of Aurangabad, Osmanabad
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Auto driver held for stealing iPad passport of 23 year old Brazilian student in Goregaon

Mumbai: Auto driver held for stealing iPad, passport of 23-year-old Brazilian student in Goregaon

Updated on: 16 July,2022 06:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Souza Leao Araujo Marina, the Brazilian student was travelling in a rickshaw on Monday evening from LTT in Kurla to Indira Gandhi Development and Research Institute located in Goregaon East when the incident took place

Mumbai: Auto driver held for stealing iPad, passport of 23-year-old Brazilian student in Goregaon

Representative image. Pic/Istock


An autorickshaw driver was held by Mumbai Police for allegedly stealing an iPad, passport and visa of a 23-year-old the Brazilian student in Goregaon area.

Souza Leao Araujo Marina, the Brazilian student was travelling in a rickshaw on Monday evening from LTT in Kurla to Indira Gandhi Development and Research Institute located in Goregaon East when the incident took place.




Also Read: Mumbai: About 500 stolen mobile phones seized, two held


"While she was getting down from the vehicle, the driver fled with her bag which contained her iPad, passport and visa. She then approached Dindoshi police station after which a case was registered on Wednesday and a search was mounted for the accused," the police official said.

"Teams were formed and 40 cameras were checked between Kurla and Goregaon to get the vehicle's details. After the number was found, the driver was held and the stolen items were recovered. A probe is underway," he added.

(with inputs from PTI)

mumbai mumbai news crime news mumbai crime news maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK