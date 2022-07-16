Mumbai: 2 held for robbing hardware store owner in Girgaon

The incident took place on Thursday evening and accused Karim Shaikh (23) and Noor Mohammad Shaikh (25) were held within 24 hours of a case being registered

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Two persons were arrested for allegedly robbing a hardware store after assaulting the owner in Girgoan area of Mumbai, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening and accused Karim Shaikh (23) and Noor Mohammad Shaikh (25) were held within 24 hours of a case being registered, said the VP police station official.

"Karim and Noor entered the shop and demanded money. When the owner refused, they put a piece of cloth in his mouth and hit him on the head with an object that looked like a gun. They stole his mobile phone, watch and cash, all valued at Rs 54,000," he said.

"After a case was registered under IPC and Arms Act provisions, the two were held from Sewri in Mumbai and Vasai in Palghar district with the help of CCTV footage and other probe inputs. The looted phone, watch and cash have been recovered," he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.